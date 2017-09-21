Public safety officers honored at Rotary Club picnic

Photo: Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes with the 2017 Rotary Club Police Officer of the Year Sean Nelson.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood’s morning and noon Rotary Clubs joined together Thursday night to recognize several of the city’s public safety employees for their exemplary service over the past year.

The dispatcher, firefighter and police officers of the year were named and honored at an annual Rotary Club picnic at the Rotary Pavilion in Granny White Park. It is the 15th year that the city’s Rotary Clubs have held this event, past Rotary Club District Governor John Miles said.

“It’s quite an honor to have you guys and ladies here,” Steve Grissim, president of the city’s noon Rotary Club, said. “I appreciate all you do for us. This is a small token of our appreciation.”

Engineer Tony Dixon was announced as the firefighter of the year by Brentwood Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief David Windrow.

“Over the past year Tony Dixon has displayed a generous and tireless dedication to improve the community, the department and himself,” Windrow said.

Dixon came to Brentwood following seven years in the Memphis Fire Department. Windrow said he serves on the department’s bike team, in its hazmat unit and has volunteered to go on recent deployments to disaster areas.

“He’s always volunteering for additional duties,” Windrow said.

Most importantly, Windrow said, Dixon had displayed a deep concern for not only his fellow firefighters, but for the community as well. Windrow highlighted several ways that Dixon had shown his dedication to local residents.

“He single-handedly created all of our trail marking systems for those remote trails in Smith Park to try to help you and to help us find you in a time of need,” Windrow said. “He spent a lot of hours digging up holes and putting up signs in Smith Park over the last year.”

Dixon also led a special project last year to procure oxygen masks for pets in the event of an emergency.

Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes introduced the dispatcher and police officers of the year.

Paige Henderson was named dispatcher of the year. She began working in the city in March 2015, before resigning to take a job in Rutherford County in January 2016. She returned to Brentwood in September 2016.

“To say we were elated would be an understatement,” Hughes said. “If Paige ever has a bad day, you would never know it. Her bubbly and outgoing personality is contagious and refreshing, particularly in a profession” that so often involves interacting with people in the midst of a crisis.

Hughes said the department has gotten a lot of unsolicited, positive feedback about Henderson’s work.

“The staff consistently receives praise in regard to Paige’s performance, thoughtfulness, compassion and overall caring and positive attitude,” he said.

After Henderson was recognized, Hughes declared Officer Sean Nelson to be the police officer of the year. Nelson has been with the department a little over a year.

“It was evident to me from day one that Sean was going to be a great asset to our organization,” Hughes said. “In his short time in our department, Sean’s performance has been commendable.”

Hughes told a couple of anecdotes that spoke to Nelson’s character and resourcefulness on the job.

In the first, Hughes told how Nelson and some fellow officers attended a 14-year-old autistic girl’s birthday party at the Brentwood Skate Center. The officers bought her a present using their own money.

“This is just one example of what it means to have a servant’s heart,” Hughes said.

Hughes also told how Nelson had rushed to help an unresponsive man after an emergency call came in.

“Upon arrival he discovered the victim was not breathing and commenced to perform CPR on the victim for several minutes before medical personnel arrived,” Hughes said. Due to Nelson’s efforts the man was resuscitated and was breathing on his own when he was transported to the hospital.

“We are very proud of Sean and his service to the citizens of Brentwood,” Hughes said.

Hughes said every year it is easy for him to pick who to honor at the Rotary Club picnic “because I can basically shut my eyes and throw a dart and point out something about any of these officials that is commendable and worthy of this recognition,” he said.

Hughes invited all dispatch and police officers to the front of the audience to share a few words with the Rotarians.

“A lot of times you see an officer in a uniform and all you see is a uniform,” he said. “You don’t realize it’s a real person wearing that uniform.”

Officer Nelson shared a few words about his time so far in the police department.

“Through the year, year-and-a-half I’ve been here, it’s been outstanding working with Chief Hughes and all of my superiors and fellow officers who have been here for a while,” he said. “I can always count on them, whether it’s helping me with a report or just making my day better. It’s a real honor to work with these guys.”

Henderson expressed her happiness at returning to Brentwood and the job she loves.

“I really love it, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be back here,” she said.

Both Windrow and Hughes are Rotarians. Windrow goes to the morning club, while Hughes goes to the noon club.

Windrow thanked the Rotary Club for its support of the city’s first responders, mentioning specifically Rotarians’ participation in the recent Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Hughes thanked the Rotarians for their sponsorship of firefighters and police officers who recently played in a Battle of the Badges golf tournament. That tournament raised money for the city’s Public Safety Trust Fund, which goes to help public safety officers with expenses in times of emergency.

The morning Rotary Club had sponsored the team of firefighters while the noon Rotary Club had sponsored the police officers.

Someone asked Hughes who had won.

“We lost the score card,” he said. “We don’t know who won, so we’ll have to have a rematch.”