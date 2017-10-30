Public Transportation Association praises Franklin TMA executive

Stanton Higgs, director of Business Development and Operations for The TMA Group, was named 2017 Urban Executive of the Year at the recent annual Tennessee Public Transportation Association (TPTA) conference held in Nashville.

The award cited his skills in leadership, management, transportation, and employee interaction.

“Leveraging the strength of fellow team members is one of Stanton’s greatest assets,” TMA Board Chairman Glenn McGehee said. “Sharing his wealth of transportation experience, he daily fosters collaboration which results in TMA providing strong and growing transportation programs serving Franklin and the Middle Tennessee region.

The Tennessee Public Transportation (TPTA) is composed of Tennessee’s urban and rural transportation systems. The transportation providers are dedicated to promoting excellence in transportation by: increasing public transportation use; securing adequate funding; encouraging best practices among members; and disseminating research and information to customers and officials.

“Stanton’s dedicated work ethic and positive character are the core benchmarks of his leadership,” TMA Executive Director Debbie Henry said. “Daily he leads by example, illustrating his commitment to serving Tennessee’s public transportation community. Stanton is most deserving of this outstanding recognition”

The TMA Group develops and provides innovative transportation solutions for employers and communities.