Puckett’s restaurant group supports culinary study with scholarship

A. Marshall Family Foods Inc., parent company of the Puckett’s restaurants, Homestead Manor, and Scout’s Pub, has awarded a new scholarship to an aspiring restaurateur from East Tennessee.

Madison Suit, a rising college freshman from Sevierville, Tenn., has been named the first-ever recipient of a $5,000 scholarship from A. Marshall Family Foods Inc., in partnership with the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Education Foundation. Suit will use the scholarship to further her educational pursuits in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Suit found her love of cooking at an early age. A five years old, she began helping her grandmother in the kitchen. Since then, this interest has become a passion and guided her career path. Suit will begin her freshman year at Sullivan University in Louisville, Ky. this fall, pursuing a degree in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

An honors student, she served as president of the Culinary Arts program at Sevier County High School and logged more than 400 hours of community service while taking AP classes and maintaining a high grade point average.

“I have invested myself in my future and my dreams over the last three years,” Suit wrote in her application essay. “This scholarship will help me achieve my dreams and give me the chance to go to college.

The scholarship is particularly meaningful to Suit, who could have missed out on the opportunity to attend college: she and her parents have been a single-income family since her father suffered an accident when was in fifth grade. The award of $5,000 from A. Marshall Family Foods will help her attend her university of choice.

“Madison is an impressive young lady who will represent our industry well for years to come,” said Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Family Foods, Inc. “As the scholarship’s first recipient, she will always be special to our family.”

Suit intends to return to Sevierville after college to pursue a managerial role at a local restaurant, hoping to ultimately gain enough experience to open her own concept one day.

“I want to invest the skills I learn at school back into the community in which I grew up,” Suit said.

Suit and other scholarship winners will be recognized at the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association ‘Stars of the Industry’ awards gala on Oct. 5 in Gatlinburg, Tenn.