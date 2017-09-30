Puckett’s will pay half the cost of CASA playhouse raffle tickets

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant in downtown Franklin and Puckett’s Boat House will be selling raffle tickets to win the Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)’s 2017 playhouse.

This nonprofit organization provides volunteers to advocate in court on behalf of children who have been in situations of neglect or abuse.

As one of its largest fundraisers of the year, CASA sells raffle tickets for a playhouse donated by local partners.

This year’s playhouse was professionally designed and constructed by Franklin Firefighters Charities, and it is valued at approximately $6,000.

During the month of October, diners can purchase a raffle ticket for just $10 from either restaurant to be entered in the drawing to win the playhouse. Tickets are normally sold for $20, and A. Marshall Family Foods, the parent company of Puckett’s, will cover the remaining $10 for each ticket purchased.

“We look forward to the CASA playhouse drawing every year,” said Marianne Schroer, Executive Director at Williamson County CASA. “Diners at Puckett’s and Puckett’s Boat House who purchase a ticket are truly making a difference in the lives of children in Williamson County.”

Inspired by the designs of HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, the playhouse will have details like a metal roof with an awning, an exposed beam interior ceiling complete with a chandelier, wiring for electricity and a custom-made front door.

“The CASA organization guided my family through a difficult situation, and the support they’ve provided us has been amazing,” said Tom Zazzetti, General Manager at Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant in downtown Franklin.

“Fundraising is critical for CASA to be able to assist children and families who find themselves in the same situation that I was in, so the A. Marshall team is always eager to give back to them in any way that we can.”

All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit CASA, and the winner will be drawn at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, on the main stage during Pumpkinfest in Franklin.

Please call Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant in Franklin at (615) 794-5527 or Puckett’s Boat House at (615) 790-2309 with any questions.

For more information about Williamson County CASA, visit www.williamsoncountycasa.org.