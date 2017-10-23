Local author Leonardo Ramirez gives a personal update on Puerto Rico

PHOTO: Edwin Ramirez took this photograph showing damage to his neighborhood in Puerto Rico shortly after Hurricane Maria.

By LANDON WOODROOF

There were complications along the way, but a local author finally managed to get generators to his family in Puerto Rico whose home was damaged and who lost water and power after Hurricane Maria.

The Home Page talked to Leonardo Ramirez near the end of September about his cousin Edwin’s travails in the wake of the hurricane.

Edwin, a father of three and a military veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, was forced to go on armed patrols at night to search for food and water and to keep away looters after the hurricane. His neighborhood of Toa Baja was hit especially hard by the storm and suffered flooding both from storm surge and from a dam nearby that was opened.

Desperate to help the cousin he had grown up with, Leonardo started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy Edwin a generator.

The campaign quickly reached its goal, but it turned out that raising money was the easiest part of the relief effort. Much harder was figuring out how to actually get a generator to Edwin and Leonardo’s other family members in Puerto Rico. Top shipping companies were unable to make regular deliveries because of damage to the island’s infrastructure and electrical grid.

The Home Page recently caught up with Leonardo to see how his family is faring over a month after Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

First off, Leonardo has heard from all of his family members. As of the time of the last article, he had still not been able to get in touch with his step-mother and half-brother who live there.

As far as Edwin and his family are concerned, there is good news and bad news.

“Family members are still without power and water, but we were able to procure two generators via the fundraiser,” Leonardo said.

Even several weeks after the storm, shipping still proved to be a problem. The United States Postal Service will not ship anything over 70 pounds to Puerto Rico, Leonardo said, and companies like FedEx and DHL proved to be prohibitively expensive.

Leonardo called stores in Puerto Rico, trying to find one that carried generators.

He had trouble enough even finding a store that was open, much less one that stocked generators.

A couple of weeks ago, the family found a solution. It turns out that Edwin was able to find a contact on the island who worked for Home Depot. Leonardo was able to purchase two generators using the money raised from the GoFundMe campaign and have the generators delivered to Edwin’s home. There was even money left over to help Edwin and his family buy groceries.

Leonardo said that the family was putting the generators to good use, but that serious challenges still remain. NPR recently reported that close to 80 percent of the island is still without power. Edwin’s family is within that 80 percent. Some water service has been restored, but Leonardo said many fear that the water is unhealthy due to sewage leaks.

In other ways, things are slowly improving.

“He is working part time I believe so there is some sense of normalcy that is starting to return,” Leonardo said. Edwin is getting some water from FEMA and is finding groceries where he can.

However, normalcy under these conditions is not something Leonardo necessarily sees as a good thing.

“The human psyche can only take so much of survival mode,” Leonardo said. “My biggest hope for them is that this not become their new normal. Or that they accept it as such.”