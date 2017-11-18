Pull-Tight presents third part of Christmas comedy trilogy on stage Dec. 1-16

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 20, for “Christmas Belles,” the third play in a trilogy of comedic plays about the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas.

The play is being presented Dec. 1 through Dec. 16 by the Pull-Tight Players, downtown Franklin’s community theater at 112 2nd Avenue N, Franklin, TN 37064.

Written by the prolific Southern writing trio Jones, Hope & Wooten and directed locally by Daryle Tallent, this delightful holiday farce revolves around the Christmas program at the Tabernacle of the Lamb Church.

Frankie is weeks overdue with her second set of twins, Twink has recently been jilted and has accidentally burned down half the town, and Honey Raye has her hands full with an outrageous cast of characters she must herd to put on the show.

The cast for the talented production includes local actors Lynn Carmichael, Jeanne Drone, Emily Hawarah, David McGinnis, Pat Evans, Jim Maden, Beth Woodruff, Lynda Gibbs, Zachary Bryan, Steve Evans and Laurel Aiello. This production also includes the “Christmas Kids”, featuring Aubrey Carter, Emerson Greer, Fletcher Greer, Carlye Lambert, Katelyn Lambert, Ella Pearl McClenney and Chandler Young. The producer is Helen Carter and is stage managed by Hanes Sparkman.

“Christmas Belles” is presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16, and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

With limited seating, tickets are available via the organization’s website starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20 at www.pull-tight.com. Admission prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60+), and $12 for children/students with a student ID. Group tickets (20 or more) are available at a $2 per ticket discount when purchased together.