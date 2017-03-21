Puzder resigns from CKE Restaurants

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s®, which will soon open its new headquarters in Cool Springs, today announced chief executive officer Andy Puzder is stepping down. His replacement is Jason Marker, president of the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain.

President Donald Trump tapped Puzder back in December as his pick to lead the Department of Labor. Puzder has been a staunch opponent to any federal minimum wage increases, and he has lauded the proposed Trump plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, however he withdrew his nomination amid opposition.

“I expressed my desire to have CKE plan for succession approximately a year ago, and I could not be more pleased to have Jason Marker selected to be the company’s next leader,” said Puzder, 66, who has served as CKE’s CEO since 2000, in a statement. “He is an outstanding executive who will continue to build the Hardees and Carl’s Jr. brands both internationally and domestically.”

“Jason has tremendous experience in franchising, in the QSR sector, and in positioning and growing iconic brands,” he said. Marker is expected to start as CEO in April.

“I am honored to have been selected as CKE’s next CEO,” Marker said. “It is a privilege to lead an organization that has pioneered the quick service restaurant space for more than 75 years. I would like to thank Andy and his team for the amazing progress they’ve made with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s over the past 16 years. As CEO, I will do my best to serve our customers, employees and franchisees, continuing the company’s strong history of innovation, quality and value.”