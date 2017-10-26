Q&A: New Thompson’s Station principal Paula Waits discusses her past, future in education

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

With three new schools opening in the district, Williamson County Schools announced the principals for the new Thompson’s Station Middle School, Thompson’s Station High School and Crockett Elementary School.

The Home Page is conducting Q&A’s with all of the new principals. We started with Paula Waits who is the current principal of Nolensville Elementary School. However, she will soon be moving to assume the role of principal at Thompson’s Station Middle.

Spring Hill Home Page: How did you get into education?

Paula Waits: I don’t recall, but according to my mom I used to “play school” all the time and my mom worked at a day care… but what I remember is being in high school and a classmate of mine got called on to read and struggled. My heart broke and that’s when I remember wanting to work in education.

SHHP: What was your first job in education?

PW: In Oxford, Alabama I taught fourth grade. Then I graduated to fifth and sixth grade.

SHHP: What do you look forward to about leading a brand new school?

PW: The most exciting thing is to be able to build a staff form the ground up and choosing or selecting a great staff… I am just really excited to build a school not just with staff, but with community members and I think it will be so exciting to watch it grow into a family unit… I’m sure there will be challenges but I’m really excited to watch it grow.