Taxes, schools discussed at quarterly meeting of elected officials at City Hall

By LANDON WOODROOF

Taxes on the local and federal level as well as school construction projects were just some of the items discussed at Brentwood’s City Hall on Wednesday night in a quarterly meeting of city commissioners, city staff and other officials who represent or serve Williamson County.

These meetings allow the officials to fill each other in on the most important topics they have been working on in the last several months.

County Commissioner Paul Webb discussed several important issues that will be considered at the upcoming Monday, November 13, County Commission meeting.

The biggest item on that agenda, Webb said, is a vote on whether to hold a referendum on a half-cent sales tax increase. That increase would go toward funding school debt related to capital projects at local schools.

Webb was bullish on the prospects for the sales tax referendum vote.

“I’m sponsoring that,” he said. “I’ve got 13 co-sponsors, so that’s 14 that have signed on. We only need 13 to pass. I feel pretty good about that.”

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson previously sought and received the approval of local municipal governments for cost-sharing agreements related to this referendum. Under the terms of those agreements, the municipalities would agree to give half their shares of a sales tax increase to the county for a three-year period.

Webb said that if the referendum proposal is approved Monday night a countywide referendum on the sales tax increase would likely be scheduled for late February or early March 2018.

Also on Monday night’s County Commission agenda, Webb said, is funding for startup costs at three new schools. Those costs include money for hiring principals and buying supplies at the new elementary and middle school in Thompson’s Station as well as the recently-named Jordan Elementary School on Split Log Road in Brentwood.

Williamson County Board of Education member Sheila Cleveland gave an update on some of the ongoing and planned construction at local schools.

She said that new STEM building planned for the Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School campus would be bid out this month. That STEM building will feature 35 classrooms and will increase Brentwood High’s capacity from 1,628 students to 2,000 students, according to previous reporting.

The target completion date for the building is January 2019, although Cleveland said it may be later in the year before teachers and students began actually using the space.

She also discussed the access road that is being built to connect a new parking lot behind the BMS/BHS campus to Granny White Pike. That road should be complete by January or February 2018, she said.

Cleveland then moved on to talk about expansion plans for Scales Elementary School. The school is currently overcrowded and utilizes several portable classrooms to fit its students.

“Scales is behind schedule because of unforeseen bumps in the road,” Cleveland said. Architectural plans for the expansion are being tweaked, and the project should be bit out in January 2018. Some time next semester, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney will unveil those plans to parents, Cleveland said.

Steve Allbrooks, the senior advisor to U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn, attended the event to give an update on how things are going in Washington, D.C.

He started off, though, by addressing the congressman’s recent big announcement.

“For 10 years approximately I’ve been asked at least once a week, Do you think Congressman Blackburn is gonna run for the Senate? I have an answer tonight,” Allbrooks said to laughter. Blackburn recently declared that she is running for Sen. Bob Corker’s seat. Corker announced he would not seek reelection in September.

Allbrooks said that major tax legislation being drawn up by Congress is “changing not by the day but by the hour.”

“I think whatever comes out will be better than what is there” now,” Allbrooks said. “I think it will be simpler. Is it gonna be able to [be done] on a postcard or one piece of paper? That’s a pipe dream. I don’t think we’ll get to see that. I think it will be a little bit more pro-business, with more incentives.”

Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau President & CEO Ellie Chin shared recently compiled 2016 tourism numbers with the group.

“I’m really excited about the numbers,” she said. “They all increased across the board.”

She said that Williamson County had 1.43 million tourists visit in 2016, a 9.4 percent increase over 2015.

She said the economic impact of that tourism was $427 million, which places Williamson County sixth out of 96 counties in tourism spending.

The number of employees in the hospitality industry also jumped sharply. In 2015, there were 9,000 employees in that industry, while in 2016 there were 3,537.

The past few months saw a lot of people visiting both out of fun and necessity.

Chin said that the Pilgrimage Music Festival filled up local hotels for the first time this year. She also said that the county got a lot of visitors fleeing recent hurricanes.

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar took a few minutes to discuss a couple of upcoming staff departures from the city. City Recorder Debbie Hedgepath is leaving toward the end of the year after 28 years with the city.

City Attorney Roger Horner will be leaving early next year after 33 years working for Brentwood.

“That’s a big loss for us legal expertise wise,” Bednar said. “And really more importantly the institutional knowledge that he has of this city, and why we do things the way we do, and the things we tried that didn’t work that we talk about trying again… he can tell us why we shouldn’t.”