Questions cloud looming school budget decision

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A County Commissioner who voted to approve the Williamson County School’s requested budget before it was cut by $5 million said Thursday he would continue to stand by that vote.

“I’ll stand by my decision even if it means a property tax” increase, said County Commissioner Todd Kaestner. “I don’t know if 12 other people will.”

His comments come a day after Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney said he and the school system are not looking at cutting $5 million out of the school’s requested $243 million 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

Kaestner is on the commission’s education committee that voted 7-0 to approve the $243 million budget. But, a few days later, the commission’s budget committee voted 4-1 to cut the requested $243 million budget to $238 million.

The budget committee cited that even with the decrease, the school budget is still a $14 million increase over this fiscal year’s budget. The decrease would also mean no property tax increase would be needed. There have been concerns that the full school board budget would mean the County Commission may have to raise property taxes.

Looney said Wednesday he plans to take the budget as is to the commission for a vote without any cuts. He said the school system had eight commissioners who voted for approval, so the school budget may need only five more votes for approval. The commission requires 13 votes to approve any measure.

But Kaestner said at least two commissioners who voted for approval said they wouldn’t vote for it if a property tax increased were attached.

“He may not have those eight votes,” Kaestner said.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson said the budget is now going through a process and there is still 45 days left until the commission votes on the budget.

He said there could be a possibility more funding could be found for schools. Anderson said he really had no comment on Looney taking the school budget to the commission without reductions.

“That’s his prerogative,” Anderson said.