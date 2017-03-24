Ragnar Relay teams will pass through county on 200-mile race

Reebok Ragnar Tennessee teams will pass through Williamson County on Saturday after running all day and all night from Chattanooga.

The teams of six to 12 and their support vehicles will enter Williamson County from the Eagleville area, then wind along rural roads around College Grove including McDaniel and Arno Roads, to Liberty Pike and Mack Hatcher, Spencer Creek, through Fieldstone Farms to Grassland, South Berry’s Chapel to Franklin Road, up Lynnwood Way then down to Hidden Valley and Manley Lane to Murray Lane to Hillsboro and Old Hickory into Belle Meade.

The relay finishes at the Music City Walk of Fame.

The relay is about 200 miles.

The runners should be coming through midday through the afternoon.