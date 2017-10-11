Bridgework near Ragsdale Road/Sunset Road intersection will cause traffic delays on Thursday

Continuing work on the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Sunset Road will lead to traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute and then again Thursday afternoon.

The City of Brentwood posted on Nextdoor that the delays are related to the placement of bridge beams at the construction site. As previously reported by the Brentwood Home Page, the plan for improving that intersection involves installing a new bridge over Mill Creek.

“Starting at 7 a.m., trucks carrying the large beams will be staged on the shoulder of Concord Road and proceed to the project one at a time,” the city’s post reads. “As the trucks travel on Sunset Drive, traffic will be temporarily stopped for five to ten minutes to allow the large beam structures to make the turn onto Ragsdale Road and then back across Sunset Drive into the project area.”

The post goes on to say that it should take about 40 to 45 minutes to put each beam in place once it arrives at the work site. As a result, drivers are told to expect a 5 to 10 minute delay every 40 to 45 minutes near the intersection of Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road on Thursday.

After the morning’s work is completed, another set of beams are expected to arrive around 1:30 to 2 p.m., leading to more delays.

“Please consider avoiding the area on Thursday, Oct. 12, if possible,” the city’s post concludes.