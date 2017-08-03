Rain could affect Friday scrimmage by Titans at Centennial High

Parking lots at Centennial High School in Franklin will open to the public beginning at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow to accommodate fans interested in attending a practice scrimmage by The Tennessee Titans.

Nashville’s National Football League stars are scheduled to practice beginning at 5 p.m. at the school, 5050 Mallory Lane.

“Hopefully, it won’t rain,” County Schools spokeswoman Carol Birdsong said. “Rain could affect the event.”

If the show goes on, the front lots at CHS will be available for the public, Birdsong said.

Franklin Police officers will be on hand directing traffic.

Overflow parking will be behind the Whole Foods shopping center.

Steve Underwood, president and CEO of the Titans, announced the practice scrimmage last week, noting that Centennial is convenient to players and staff, as well as thousands of fans and season ticket holders.

“It’s a great time to spend time in the community, get away from our environment and out into another place,” Underwood said last week.

The Tennessee Titans are picking up the tab for the security on site, Birdsong said. The Titans grounds crew also redid the field’s sprinkler system to help improve it and also filled some holes on the field.

“This event is a fundraiser, sort of, for the booster club as they will be selling concessions,” Birdsong said.

Traffic after the event will be directed north out of the two northern exits and south out of the southern exit.