Rain holds back, but people don’t: Franklin on the Fourth

By MICHAEL CURTIS

The Fourth of July: A time for family, friends and most importantly, fun, and Franklin’s annual Independence Day celebration known as “Franklin on the Fourth” delivered on the latter.

Known for its great music, quality crafts, delicious food, vintage cars and enormous kids zone, this festival has become a tradition in Downtown Franklin. Whether you’re a tourist, vendor or performer, there’s a good chance “Franklin on the Fourth” has something for you.

“Our family has been coming to the festival on and off for the last 12-13 years,” said Sara Dekker. “I usually like the craft vendors, but today I’m enjoying just sitting around and watching the different people.”

From smiling babies, to distracted teenagers playing on their cell phones, to elderly couples enjoying ice cream, people of all ages come together to celebrate the holiday.

The free festival began with bluegrass music playing from the stage. Among the live entertainment were groups like Nathan Belt & The Buckles, Franklin native Tommy Jackson and his Rocky Top Revue, Don Adams Band, Jason Lee McKinney and Jonell Mosser.

Jackson’s group has been on the road performing for over 35 years and were honored to take the stage once again.

“It’s home,” Jackson said. “I’ve lived here for all my life and getting to come back here and perform for the new people who’ve moved in is great.”

“We have a lot of newbies, but we have a lot of old Franklinites too. It’s just a blessing to come out to an event that’s alcohol free and families just having a good time with each other.”

At the same time while so many are having fun, there are those who have a job to do as well.

Williamson Medical Center and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to ensure the safety of all attendees.

If you needed to fill your stomach, food vendors provided everything from roasted corn on the cob to BBQ, ice cream and nachos; and corn dogs to smoothies. Craft vendors were also on hand with wood working, jewelry and other handmade items.

Tierra Davis and her husband Rashaun were vendors representing SeneGence International, a company that distributes several different products, including cosmetics, skincare and their premiere product LipSense.

“This is my first year at Franklin on the Fourth so I’m pretty excited,” Tierra Davis said. “We’ve had a lot of people stop by to either purchase or check out our products because they’ve heard about it, but they’ve never seen them in person. We’ve done a lot of networking.”

When asked about her advice to future first-time vendors, she said: “Anything that you can possibly think of, make sure you bring it. For example, like a trash can. We didn’t bring one and that’s essential at this festival. There’s a lot of people out here and you want to be able to serve them efficiently when they come to your table.”

Among vendors and live music were inflatables, petting zoos, pony rides and the annual Children’s Parade. Despite the cloudy day, children had plenty to keep them entertained.

“Franklin on the Fourth” is coordinated by the Franklin Lions Club and TN Events in conjunction with the City of Franklin. All proceeds benefit the Franklin Lions Club charities.