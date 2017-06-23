“Raise the Roofs” parks fundraiser coming in August

“Raise the Roofs,” an annual fundraiser that raises money for parks improvements, is coming up again this August.

The sixth-annual Friends of Franklin Parks “Raise the Roofs” event will include bites from some of Franklin’s favorite restaurants, plenty of equestrian-themed entertainment, and a polo match to cap off the evening, all presented in one of the facilities that the Friends group envisioned and facilitated.

The event, to be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, will take over the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, with a tented grass berm and the natural beauty of the farm as a back drop. Tickets to the event, which includes food, drinks, live entertainment and a live and silent auction, are available for $100 per person.

For the first time, a general admission ticket is available to watch the polo match for $10.

All proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the City’s 16-park system.

Chairs Renee and Ashley Hill and Kelly and Chad Dannenfelser have spent the spring months planning the event, along with Design Chair Stacey Perry of Down to the Wire. Ashley Hill, a Friends of Franklin Parks Board member, is executive vice president and chief banking officer at Franklin Synergy Bank, and Renee Hill is a tax and estate administration paralegal at Bass, Berry & Sims. Chad Dannenfelser, also a Friends Board member, is neuroscience area manager at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, while Kelly Dannenfelser is a long-range planning supervisor with the City of Franklin.

“We’re fortunate to have both the leadership of our Board and event chairs as well as the support of the community as we approach our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Torrey Barnhill, executive director of Friends of Franklin Parks. “This is an event that people look forward to all year long, because it’s unique and fun and is dedicated to a cause that people hold dear.

“Friends of Franklin Parks has used the proceeds from this event to build the multi-purpose arena at Harlinsdale, to contribute to the restoration of the main barn and to provide the seeds that will grow into future enhancements of our incredible park system and trails.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our vision with the community at Raise the Roofs.”

Tickets are available online now at www.friendsoffranklinparks.com. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.