Raise the Roofs returns Aug. 19 with food, music, polo

More than a dozen local restaurants, Americana music and a polo match are some of the attractions at the sixth-annual Friends of Franklin Parks “Raise the Roofs” event on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

The event, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co. Arena in the park, is an equestrian-themed fund raiser for Friends of Franklin Parks.

The event is presented by Kemp Orthodontics and Randy Jones & Associates.

Among the polo match and other horse demonstrations, Nashville’s own Americana-roots favorites Boy Named Banjo will play throughout the evening. Bites will be available from Buttermilk Sky Pie; Catering and Events by Suzette; Circa; Chuy’s; Daily Dish; Franklin Chop House; Jim ‘N Nick’s; Juice Bar Franklin; MAFIAoZA’s; Nothing Bundt Cake; Scout’s Pub; Sperry’s; Taziki’s and Yat’s Cajun Creole. Lipman Brothers and the R.S. Lipman Company will provide wine, beer and a specialty cocktail.

“Raise the Roofs has become a late summer favorite, but it also serves a critical purpose in raising funds for our Franklin’s park system,” Friends of Franklin Parks Executive Director Torrey Barnhill said. “We have some exciting updates to share on new initiatives, against the backdrop of the new Tractor Supply Co. Arena that this event directly supported in its first five years.”

Tickets, which includes food, drinks, live entertainment and a live and silent auction, are available for $100 per person. And for the first time, a general admission ticket is available to watch the polo match for $15. Gates for the match open at 6 p.m. and the first ball drops at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, as well as face painting and balloon animals for family fun.

Barnhill says tables and tickets are selling quickly, and she expects a sellout. All proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the City’s 16-park system.

“There’s something about horses, late summer and the historical significance of Harlinsdale Farm that make Raise the Roofs special,” Barnhill said. “We expect this year’s event to be the best one yet.”

Additional sponsors include: Amy Cross Nance, Attorney at Law; Berry Farms, a Boyle Development; Berry Farms Animal Hospital; Bell & Associates Construction, L.P.; Burr & Forman LLP; Franklin Synergy Bank; Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC; Stites and Harbison, PLLC; and Tennessee Equine Hospital, along with CJC Technologies, Ford Custom Classic Homes, Lee Company, and Barry and Jackie Alexander.

Tickets are available online now at www.friendsoffranklinparks.com. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.