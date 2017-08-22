RAMON PRESSON: Are you suffering from post-eclipse syndrome?

I’ll admit it. I’m a PES sufferer. Post-Eclipse Syndrome.

I began feeling the symptoms late Monday afternoon when the backside of the eclipse had mooned me hours earlier. I don’t have anything to look forward to now.

OK, Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner with a Monday off from work to check out all the mattress sales I missed on the 4th of July, and Memorial Day before that, and Easter before that, and Presidents Day before that …

Holidays Are Not the Same As An Eclipse

Sure, I look forward to holidays, but Christmas comes every year and it starts in September (just ask Cracker Barrel) and ends sometime in late January when I finally take the tree down.

Christmas circles back around every year faster than a NASCAR driver doing a lap at Bristol. You hear people everywhere say, “Oh my gosh, is it almost Christmas already?”

They say it with the same enthusiasm they give to the end of another weekend that flashed by as they sigh, “Oh crap, is it Monday already?”

But unlike the annual Christmas marathon, the total solar eclipse was a 2-minute once-in- a-lifetime event. And Nashville was one of the few places in the entire country lucky enough to book the Totality Tour. And we live here, so we didn’t have to fly or drive to get here, or book a room at Motel 6 for a Ritz Carlton rate.

So Now What?

But the eclipse is over. And I’m not still basking in the afterglow of sudden darkness. When something is hyped for months, building to a crescendo, it can be a letdown when it’s over.

Either the big event itself doesn’t live up to the hype (Super Bowl, honeymoon, McRib, Tanya Tucker concert) OR the moment is so good that now your life has peaked early and there’s nowhere to go from here but down.

So I’ll go to work each day the rest of this week with no risk of baking my pupils and frying my retinas by looking up at the sun at just the wrong time because I putzed around and didn’t get NASA-approved eclipse glasses in time.

That’s because the sun will simply be hanging in the sky like it does every day, positioned at 92.96 million miles away — just the right distance to sustain life on our fragile planet.

And then around dark the moon will finally begin to stir like a musician who sleeps all day. That useless moon which has something to do with gravity, earth rotation, ocean tides, and other minor issues will also be up there.

But unlike the sun, the moon cannot seem to make up its mind about its shape and goes through the same makeover process again and again. The moon is like a woman who is constantly changing her hairstyle and every 30 days she goes back to her original color and style.

Why not just stick with the same bowl-cut like the sun does?

It Could Be Worse

Of course, while eclipses happened during earth’s rookie years the earliest documented solar eclipse occurred in China around 2134 BC. The Chinese believed that solar eclipses were signs of the health and wealth of the emperor.

Today’s weather forecasters are given more grace than were early Chinese astronomers and in 2134 when the emperor’s two champion star gazers failed to predict the solar eclipse they were beheaded. I think that’s an overly severe penalty for not getting a passing grade on a science project. But that also serves as a reminder to me that while I may be in a slight PES funk the day after the eclipse, I do still have my head.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.