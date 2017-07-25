Ramon Presson: Case of the Costco color cartridges

A local headline caught my attention last week: “Police Seek Suspect in Costco Ink Cartridge Thefts.”

So I went to the precinct to see if I could learn more. I sat in on a morning briefing.

Captain: Carter, what do we know about this Cool Springs Costco color cartridge caper?

Carter: Captain, the crafty crook crept behind the counter and culled a collection of color cartridges from the Cool Springs Costco a couple minutes before closing.

Captain: What brand were the color cartridges?

Carter: Canon.

Captain: Of course. Any credible witnesses to the crime?

Carter: Clerk Clay Clements and Cashier Cathy Carson. Their collective stories corroborate.

Captain: Cooper, do we have any suspects?

Cooper: Actually, Captain, we captured the clown who was caught on camera. He’s currently in custody.

Captain: Do we have a name?

Cooper: It’s Cooper, sir.

Captain: Not yours. His.

Cooper: Oh. Claude Clark is one of his names. Also goes by Calvin Cleaver and Cooter Crump.

Captain: Clever.

Carter: Captain, this reminds me of the cold case involving those crates of confiscated Canon copiers the cops in Cookeville called you concerning. Could there be a connection?

Captain: Could be. Cooper, can we get this conniving klepto to crack?

Cooper: Collins tried to coerce a confession but Claude continues to remain cool as a cucumber.

Captain: So let me get this straight. Claude Clark, alias Calvin Cleaver, alias Cooter Crump is in custody but won’t confess despite being caught on camera copping the Canon color cartridges from the counter at the Cool Springs Costco; and this criminal caper was clearly observed by Clerk Clay Clements and Cashier Cathy Carson.

Cooper: That’s correct, Captain. But we also caught the culprit red-handed.

Captain: Please continue, Cooper.

Cooper: Claude Clark, alias Calvin Cleaver, alias Cooter Crump … couldn’t conceal his fingerprints covering the color cartridges … in red ink. Get it? We caught him red-handed … he had red ink on …

Captain: I get it. Crafty but careless crooks always get caught, Carter.

Cooper: I’m Cooper, he’s Carter.

Captain: Of course.

Preston: Captain, Captain, excuse me, but we just got a call concerning a crisis.

Captain: What’s the problem, Preston?

Preston: Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.

Captain: And why is that a problem, Preston?

Preston: He didn’t pay for them.

Captain: And you’re positive that Peter Piper is the perpetrator.

Preston: The proprietor of the pickled peppers, Paul Pipps, saw Peter Piper pocket the peppers.

Captain: Peter Piper put a whole peck of pickled peppers in his pants pockets??

Preston: Preposterous, I know, particularly given the peppers were plump. But perhaps you’d like to hear the

proof that Peter Piper picked a peck of plump pickled peppers and put them in his pants pockets.

Captain: Please proceed, Preston.

Preston: The entire peck of pickled peppers that Peter Piper picked … were red peppers.

Captain: No, don’t tell me … he was caught red-handed?

Preston: Precisely.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at

ramonpresson@gmail.com.