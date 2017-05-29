RAMON PRESSON: Commencement speaker available for hire

Once again I was not invited to give a high school or college commencement address anywhere in the country.

This is troublesome for me because being a commencement speaker is ultimately the indicator of one’s true importance. I’ve even volunteered to be the commencement speaker on the last day of Vacation Bible School and haven’t gotten any takers.

So I’ve decided to write a one-size-fits-all commencement address and publish it here so that maybe it will be found a high school principal, a college president, or the VBS director of a local church. Initially I felt a lot of pressure to be profound and memorable in my speech but then I came across Poet Laureate Billy Collins’ comments to Colorado College’s graduating class of 2008:

“One consolation every commencement speaker can rely on is the universal truth that no one ever remembers their commencement address. It’s like choosing the music for your wedding. You are much too excited to hear a note of it. I frankly have no recollection of who my college commencement speaker was, yet I seem to have muddled through life OK without the benefit of his — or her — timely advice.”

Another thing that Collins told the graduates, “I am going to speak for 13 minutes. I think you deserve to know that this will be a finite experience. It is well-known in the world of public speaking that there is no pleasure you can give an audience that compares to the pleasure they get when it is over, so you can look forward to experiencing that pleasure 13 minutes from now.”

So, in addition to excusing myself from the pressure of being poignant and memorable I’m also giving myself permission to be brief. Several years ago at a conference during an endless mind-numbing presentation, I turned to the person next to me and said, “Is this a filibuster?”

I recall a former pastor whose length of sermons were probably intended to give us a glimpse of the timelessness of eternity. In contrast, my short comments will be reflecting the brevity of life and how soon it can be over. Because life can be like paying $1,000 for a ringside seat for a championship boxing match and one of the fighters is knocked out 20 seconds into the first round and you were still in line for beer and nachos. Life offers no replays or refunds for not being in your seat when the bell rings.

Wow, that last line was really good. That’s commencement speech stuff right there, folks. In fact, as I think about it … that IS my commencement speech.

“Congratulations to the class of (fill in the blank year) here at (fill in the blank school). Life offers no replays or refunds for not being in your seat when the bell rings.”

Mic drop. Walks off stage. Video goes viral. The school principal requests that I give her back the check.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin and the author of several books.