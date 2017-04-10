RAMON PRESSON: Does comedy belong amidst crisis and tragedy?

In the evening as I began thinking about a subject for my next humor column I heard the news alert that the U.S. had just bombed a Syrian air force base.

This was our military response to Assad’s government forces using chemical weapons that killed innocent civilians, including children. I had seen the chilling videos of lifeless children and adults.

How does one think about writing comedy about trivial matters when raw news is in your face about civil war, genocide, chemical warfare, tragic deaths, retaliatory bombing, and the uncertainty of further military action, not to mention Syrian and Russian response?

On the heels of that came the report of a terrorist attack in Sweden, a stolen vehicle running over pedestrians — a cowardly and evil act carried out in similar fashion in France, Germany, and England.

And there’s always more — more reports of evils and tragedies. Daily is the dose of reminders that the world is not a safe place and that life is precious and fragile. So where does comedy belong in that?

Comedy and Poetry

I believe it belongs in the same place as poetry.

One of my all-time favorite quotes is from G.K. Chesterton who wrote: “I do not deny that we need priests to remind us that we shall one day die. But I contend that we also need another kind of priest — the poet, to remind us that we are not dead yet.”

I believe that the expression of and enjoyment of comedy, art, music, dance, theater, literature, and sports is not a denial of chaos and crisis, not a dismissal of tragedy and evil, nor a minimizing of profound injustice and suffering. Those entertainments are a needed distraction, a reprieve, lest we be immobilized in our grief or rage. Just as the body needs sleep to recover so the soul needs relief from an endless loop of trauma. It must look away from horror for a time in order to 1) not become numb and indifferent through familiarity, and 2) be able to re-engage not just with emotion but with action.

The Value of Sport

Sports, especially football and baseball, was not merely a distraction immediately after 9/11; it provided a unifying solace. In many ways, sports was the only thing that could get people’s minds off the attacks. In the HBO documentary Nine Innings From Ground Zero, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani said: “The only two things that got my mind off of it for any period of time in the fall of 2001 were baseball and my son’s football games”

Furthermore, the playing and attending of the games declared that courage would triumph over fear. The emotions evident in a stadium during national anthems told you that the gatherings were more of a statement about collective grief and making a defiant stand against the enemies of freedom than it was about cheering for one ball team to defeat another.

The Grand Purpose

In Dead Poets Society, Robin Williams’ character, Mr. Keating, says to his students,

“We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. And medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love — these are what we stay alive for.”

And I’ll add humor and comedy to Keating’s list of what gives texture to a full life. Shakespeare gave us not just dramas of history, romance, and tragedy, but gave us comedies as well. Part of the blessed uniqueness of being human is the desire and ability to intentionally create for our own pleasure and others’ enjoyment. Likewise humans uniquely have the capacity to experience/express humor which is precious given that we humans also experience a depth of suffering unknown to animals.

Wrote Lianna Carrera in an article titled Why We Need Comedy After Tragedy:

“As a comic I spend a lot of time thinking about how comedy fits into the greater scheme of life. How laughter has been proven to aid in the healing process, how laughter is contagious, how people, when they’re feeling down and out, will still always want to laugh. But on days like the Boston explosion, when it gets hard to see the good in anything, I wondered how comedy fits into a tragedy — if it belongs there at all. I believe it does, and only because I believe comedy is more than punch-lines. Comedy is the voice of an undercurrent that is constantly asking us to do better.”

So I’m sure this spinning planet will continue to throw us off balance in the uncertain months to come.

And I wanted you to know why I’ll keep writing comedy in the midst of it all. Because cheers and tears, love and laughter, are not only normal, they are all needed, and together they remind us not just that we still have a pulse but give us reasons to keep one.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.