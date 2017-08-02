RAMON PRESSON: Eighty-something Hardy Boys head back to high school

August is upon us which means that the Hardy Boys will soon be going back to school after sleuthing around all summer solving mysteries.

Frank W. Dixon penned 58 original Hardy titles from 1927 to 1979 while paperback volumes 59-190 were farmed out to different writers from 1979 to 2005.

In just 11 years, from 1989 to 1998, Archway Paperbacks cranked out 127 more

Hardy titles in its Case Files series.

In the books, brothers Joe and Frank Hardy are 18 and 17 years old respectively. Since they are in high school they typically chase clues, dodge danger, and catch crooks during the summer, sometimes on Spring Break, but never in Ft. Lauderdale — these are wholesome boys. The Hardy Boys selflessly dedicate themselves to stopping crime during their entire summer vacation.

Imagine having to be in their class every fall on the first day when the teacher says, “Students, tell us about a highlight of your summer.” Your family trip to Dollywood seems rather lame now, doesn’t it?

Old geezers with commitment issues

Folks, do the math: 1927 to 1998 is 71 years.

Hip Joe and Frank are in their late 80s and they still haven’t gotten out of the 12th grade! And these guys are supposed to be smart? Speaking of doubtful intelligence, I’m not sure I can be much more affirming of the Hardy girlfriends Callie Shaw and Iola Morton. Ladies, wake up and smell the Ben Gay. Your boyfriends don’t have steady paying jobs or reliable income; they’re still living with Mommy and Daddy; and they’ve been stringing you along for over 60 years without a marriage proposal. These Hardys obviously have a fear of commitment and they’re just using you because you inexplicably put up with it.

Young detectives with brain damage

Furthermore, these two guys have to be severely brain damaged from decades of annual concussions. Think about it. In every Hardy Boys mystery, almost without exception, either Joe or Frank is knocked unconscious from behind.

Even my son, Trevor, noticed this in the 3rd grade. About four concussions is the max for an NFL quarterback career and that’s with a helmet!

Callie and Iola, your beaus have had their skulls thumped and the lights go out a total of 317 times and that’s just up to 2005 when I stopped keeping count. I’m surprised that they can still feed themselves and even know who you are. Ladies, it’s time to cut the rope and let them fall off the cliff on Skull Mountain, roll down Pirate’s Hill, bounce off Skeleton Rock, hit hard on Vampire’s Trail, before sinking to the bottom of Wildcat Swamp and their final resting place in the Devil’s Paw. Then move on with your lives.

Vulnerable kids with weak parents

I have one final observation. It’s about the boys’ parents. First of all, if the father, Fenton Hardy, is such an outstanding, internationally recognized detective, then how come his sons have to occasionally rescue him instead of the other way around? Saving Dad’s hide must boost the ole weekly allowance.

Secondly, what kind of mother lets her boys narrowly escape death by drowning, poisoning, fire, hypothermia, asphyxiation, head trauma, bullets, spears, and arrows, explosions, blunt instruments, heavy falling objects, speeding cars, sinking boats, derailed trains, attack dogs, deadly snakes, sharks, and a psycho witch doctor.

My gosh, Mrs. Hardy; what kind of release form did you sign? While we certainly give you credit for not being a fearful, overly protective, hovering helicopter parent, when your son is actually dangling from a helicopter over an alligator-infested swamp you want to ask if you’ve taken “raising free-range kids” a little too far.

Grateful citizens with grace-filled hearts

But let us all be thankful that these boys made it through another summer. Our community, our nation, is safer thanks to them.

So let’s cut Joe a little slack if he can’t remember his locker combination or his last name. And let’s be kind and help Frank find his homeroom. These heroes won’t be with us forever. Then again …

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.