RAMON PRESSON: How to test drive your birthday

My first car was a slightly used 1978 orange Ford Fiesta with less than a thousand miles on it because when the previous owner brought it home, his wife said, “You’re not parking that bright orange thing in MY driveway.”

I liked orange — the color of sunset, basketballs, tangerines, my bike, and my room. And a glow-in-the-dark orange car is easy to find in a crowded parking lot. It practically shouts, “Yo, over here! Between the plain white Oldsmobile and the pale silver Buick!”

The Stick Shift Shuffle

I had never driven a car with a stick shift. The Fiesta was a 4-speed manual.

The patient salesman taught me how to drive it in the back lot of the dealership because he wanted to make the sale and I wanted the orange car.

Oh, I’d had a brief lesson on driving a manual a year earlier. Very brief. My Dad thought every boy needed to know how to drive a stick. So the lesson took place in the spacious parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church.

God covered his eyes, unable to watch.

The tutorial lasted about 10 minutes, full of jerky starts, stalls, gear grinding, and whiplashes, before my Dad said, “You know, they’re making more and more cars with automatic transmissions these days.”

A man always remembers his first car with fondness, even if it was so small that the neighbor’s dog kept trying to bury it in the back yard. Even if it makes him set a personal goal of someday owning a car that doesn’t require turning off the AC in order to have enough power to merge onto the highway. But that car got me through college and grad school before I traded her in for a younger sexy thing — a powder blue Ford Escort. Yes, power and speed runs through my veins like racing fuel flows through gas lines.

My Miata is not a Mere Mirage

Fast forward about 40 years, and a few weeks ago Patrick Robertson, the sales manager at Nelson Mazda, gets an e-mail from me.

“….June 20th is my birthday and I would like to write a column about taking a test drive in one of my dream cars: the Mazda MX-5 Miata on my actual birthday. The closest thing to a sporty convertible I’ve ever driven is an Accord and a Camry with a sunroof.

Sad, I know.

Actually my second car was an ’86 Ford Escort and I paid a body shop to install a removable sunroof on it. That’s even sadder. What was even sadder was the day that it shattered on the pavement and I was told it was a discontinued model. But that’s a long story that involves the words “temporary” and “plywood”. It’s painful and embarrassing so, no, I don’t want to talk about it.

So, what I’m asking is if I could make an appointment to test-drive a Miata on Tuesday, an experience which will give my life meaning and make it complete.”

Dreams Do Come True

I was thinking a 1-hour test-drive max, so I was delighted when Patrick responded and said that I could keep the 2017 Mazda MX-5 hardtop convertible for the entire day!

Well, folks it was a beautiful morning on the Natchez Trace Parkway riding with the top down on a fabulous car that exceeded my expectations.

There’s always the risk that a fulfilled dream will not live up to the hope and hype, sorta like Disney World, deep fried Oreos, and most Super Bowls.

That definitely wasn’t the case here. The 6-speed Miata with its lively acceleration, shifted smoothly, steered responsively, and hugged a curve like two reunited lovers embracing at an airport.

But Now What?

The other risk is that an actual experience does live up to expectations. Then what? Then you return the car, grateful but a little sad, because you bonded in your brief time together, and what if … what if you never see each other again?

I do want to thank Patrick Robertson and Ty Johnson for making my 57th birthday a special and most memorable one. And I would like to remind them that June 20th circles back around every year, sorta like the way a new sports car completes a lap on the test track.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.