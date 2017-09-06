RAMON PRESSON: Hurricanes I Have Known

It’s a good thing that Harvey is not a popular name given to boys these days.

It’s hard enough to be a kid without shouldering a name associated with a now- historic disaster.

Aug. 18, 1955, Hurricane Diane arrived ashore near Wilmington, N.C. and drove toward New England on a killing spree.

I wonder how women named Diane felt about having a murderous storm named after them. I’m guessing fewer babies were named Diane in 1956.

In 1979 the first male hurricane was born. I don’t know how they tell the difference, but it only seems fair that men share the blame.

I have a step-brother Andrew who suspiciously shares the name of the 1992 hurricane that tried to wipe us out when I lived in south Florida. Now a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina, Andrew is married to Elaine who has a 1974 hurricane namesake.

His mother Marie (2008, no landfall) married my Dad (Richard, 2010) in 1987 (see Hurricane Emily, my step-sister).

I must mention my other step-sister Rebecca (1968, off the coast of Mexico). She battles MS and refuses to evacuate when the storms come, and they come often.

My Dad married Frances (2004, Category 2) in 1957 (see Audrey, Category 4) and in 1960 (Donna, holds Category 3 duration record) I was born (Ramon, 1987, winds up to 135 mph). The Internet says, and I quote, “After peaking,

Ramon turned to the northwest and steadily weakened.”

I find myself feeling a little defensive about that statement.

The report goes on to say that the heaviest rainfall was confined to Southern California, the post ending with, “Ramon’s impact elsewhere, if any, is unknown.”

Forgive me, I know hurricanes are destructive. And as selfish and shallow as it may sound, I need to ask: How would you like such a lame legacy etched on your tombstone?

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.