RAMON PRESSON: Making Mona Lisa laugh

After centuries of scholarly debates about the emotion revealed in Mona Lisa’s ambiguous smile, a recent poll of those studying the famous painting came back with almost 100% agreement that Mona Lisa is unequivocally “happy.”

To me she looks as though she just thought of something inappropriately funny during a funeral and is suppressing a laugh.

But personally I believe that the reason that Mona is not giving us a big toothy grin is the same reason that George Washington kept his lips tighter than a pair of pliers: they both had bad teeth. And the reason Mona had bad teeth is that she did not have access to an electric Oral-B toothbrush with Bluetooth technology and a tube of Crest tartar control plaque stripping mint enamel strengthening flavored peroxide foaming gel gluten-free organic toothpaste with breath-saver specks and whitening molecules.

The R-evolution For Your Teeth and Wallet

Am I the only one who remembers when there were only three toothpastes on the shelves? There was Colgate, Crest, and Pepsodent; and all three oozed the same white chalky paste. Then came stripes, gels, colors, and flavors. And now our most recent innovative toothpastes not only prevent cavities but also reverse aging and reduce global warming.

And if Darwin didn’t believe in evolution after studying wildlife in the Galapagos Islands, he would today if could see the development of the average toothbrush. Innovations in bristle technology would make Steve Jobs envious. Oh, and thank God for ergonomic handles because who knows how many people have gotten carpal tunnel and tennis elbow from pioneer-era toothbrushes straighter and more outdated than a #2 pencil. And once rubber no-slip grips were added to the handles we no longer had to worry about our toothbrush suddenly flying out of our hand like a stray missile from an aircraft carrier.

My Toothbrush Keeps Activating My Garage Door Opener

When I was sitting in the dentist chair recently I had a moment to peruse a brochure for Oral-B’s new “interactive” electronic toothbrush that digitally connects with apps to your smart phone to “give you immediate feedback on your brushing pressure, time, and technique.” Wait, there’s more. There are check lists and points for massaging your gums, brushing your tongue, flossing, and gargling with a dental rinse. Folks, this is the perfect Christmas gift for the people on your list with severe OCD.

And in case that’s not enough…“It records brushing activity as data that you can share with your dental professional.” But I’m thinking why wait to show my dentist six months of downloaded data and riveting reading when I should be able to program my toothbrush to send him real-time texts day and night. Wouldn’t Dr. Tim want to get an urgent midnight message from my toothbrush alerting him that I merely browsed the molars on my upper left side? If a bank has just been robbed the manager doesn’t wait six months to call the police, does he?

And remember when your one mouthwash option was Listerine in the color of diluted pancake syrup that tasted and burned like rubbing alcohol and made your eyes water? Oh, don’t even get me started…

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach himat ramonpresson@gmail.com.