RAMON PRESSON: News you can’t use, June edition

As a socially responsible journalist I recognize the need to deliver important news to my readers that they might have missed while focusing on the top stories and headlines from the major news outlets.

Drunk on the Trunk

For example, did you hear about the Tennessee couple a few weeks ago that was driving along the Interstate and got pulled over because they had an unexpected passenger — a drunk man who had fallen asleep on the trunk of their car? No, you didn’t; but you’re about to.

Carl Webb’s Ford Taurus was backed up to a wall, and in the dark Carl and his wife didn’t notice the man when they left Barbecue Fest in Memphis. They were stunned when a policeman stopped them FOURTEEN MILES LATER and told Webb, “Mister, are you aware there’s a body on your trunk.” The man woke only when the policeman roused him. And people say miracles don’t still happen.

Mismatch.com

Here’s something else I bet you didn’t hear about, A Texas man sued his date for the $17.31 he paid for their movie tickets after she “ruined the film by constant texting.”

Brandon Vezmar called Crystal Cruz “a threat to civilized society” in his suit claiming that she used her phone up to 20 times during the first 15 minutes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. “It was kind of a first date from hell,” Vezmar told an Austin newspaper.

No word yet on if there will be a second date.

Dino Sore

Crystal Cruz wasn’t the only woman to make the news with her legal trouble. Nicole Wells was charged with disorderly conduct for wearing a 6-ft orange dinosaur suit and scaring carriage horses on the street in Charleston, South Carolina, causing one driver to fall off his carriage. Nicole paid a steep fine, apologized to the slightly injured driver, and promised to wear the inflatable T-Rex suit only on Halloween and even then not around animals or small children.

Drivers Ed

Staying in the Carolinas, Willie Anthony and Jamarqua Davis were arrested in Kannapolis, N.C. after they broke into a Rent-a-Center at 2 a.m. and stole a big-screen TV. After loading the set in one car they sped off in separate vehicles … and smashed into each other in the parking lot.

What’s Better Than a Mid-day Siesta?

But not all questionable plans are hatched in our country.

For example, a councilman in Overtornea, Sweden, recently introduced a bill that would give the nation’s workforce “sex breaks” during the business day in order to “improve well-being and thus job performance.” According to Councillor Per-Erik Muskos the primary beneficiaries would be “married, fertile couples but all workers would receive the benefit”. Muskos went on to say that employers would have to trust their employees because some would likely cheat by not having sex.” Wow. I couldn’t make this stuff up even if I tried.

And Lastly…

Swedish politicians are not the only ones who gave us some eyebrow-raising quotes recently.

In supporting the North Dakota House of Representatives vote to retain the state’s Sunday closing “blue laws,” Rep. Bernie Satrom said to a reporter, “Spending time with your husband, making him breakfast, bringing it to him in bed is better than going shopping.”

No word yet on whether Brandon Vezmar is planning to move to North Dakota.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com