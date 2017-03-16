RAMON PRESSON: Secret snow parable for young victims of abuse

The surprise Saturday snow that fell during the morning had all but disappeared by lunchtime, the evidence and proof melted away.

I was reminded of an adult patient who described years of childhood abuse suffered at the hands of a family member. Her parents did not believe her and never intervened to protect her. They insisted there was no “snow.”

This is dedicated to the boys and girls, men and women, who are wounded survivors of abuse. Some suffered in silence while others had their voices and cries for help muted by denial or indifference.

The early morning brought flurries of large parachuting snowflakes which frosted windshields and accumulated in the grass and on bushes. But by noon the snow was gone without a trace to be found anywhere. With the complete disappearance it was if the earth was saying, “What snow? I don’t see any snow. Do you see any snow? I don’t remember seeing any snow. I think you just imagined seeing snow.”

It was like a crime scene with the yellow tape taken down and all the evidence removed, everything back to normal as if the incident had never happened.

So I went to my lawn which had been filled with frozen powder just a few hours earlier and asked, “Where did your light snow blanket go?”

“Snow blanket? What are you talking about?” said the grass.

“I’m talking about the snow that fell this morning and covered you except for the taller sprigs sticking out like candles on a white cake. The snow was in all of the yards.”

“Well, as you can plainly see there is snow here. Or anywhere. I think you are mistaken.”

“But I saw it. And I felt it, soft and cold in my hand.”

“Well, I think you are perhaps delusional or are making up this story. Go ask the trees if you don’t believe me.”

So I went to the trees in my back yard and said to them, “I see you brushed off all the snow from this morning.”

“Excuse me,” said a Leyland Cypress. “Snow from this morning?”

“Yes, it snowed this morning and it was clearly adorning your branches. It was quite picturesque. But it warmed during the late morning and apparently has melted clean away.”

“I’ve been here all day and I would remember a snow. There was no such snow. You are mistaken.”

“I know what I saw!” I felt anger spreading in my chest.

“Then you were hallucinating or you have convinced yourself that your fiction is a true story.”

“But I have evidence. I took a photo of your snow limbs. Here it is on my phone…”

“I don’t need to see that. But if I did look at it, that could be any tree in that photo. You can’t prove it is me. That could be any tree, during any snow anywhere. But it’s not me because it didn’t snow here today. Now, if you’ll excuse me …”

“You can’t be serious. You know, ALL of you trees know, there was snow this morning and it was still here until …”

“Please be on your way,” the cypress said.

So I began my turn back toward the house but something white caught my eye. There beneath a low-hanging limb that touched the ground the defiant cypress was hiding a tiny patch of snow no bigger than a postage stamp. I started to speak, but held my peace. I knew the truth; and today that was enough. I knew someday another tree would believe me, or that a bird or bush might even speak up on my behalf and that too was enough, just for today.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.