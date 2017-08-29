RAMON PRESSON: Some psychology about sports and politics

Have you noticed there is a clear and consistent difference between the
allegiance we show to our favorite athletes and sports team compared to the
loyalty we give our favored candidates and political party?
Sports
Following your favorite sports team is guaranteed to take you on a roller coaster
of emotions and reactions almost every game.
You only have to think back to the Stanley Cup finals when you felt like a mental yo-yo for six games. As the Preds and Penguins alternated goals we soared and plummeted, jumping from our seats in exhilaration one moment and slumping into them in despair the next. We cheered and cursed, applauded and sulked.
But here’s the thing — often we were angry at the officials or at an opposing
player; but sometimes our frustration was felt and expressed toward our own
players. A bad pass, missed shot, lax defense, or sleepy goaltending provoked our
ire.
But our loyalty is not in peril when we objectively see strengths and weaknesses,
progress and mistakes, and emotionally respond to them. I’m not in favor of it,
but I understand fans in the stadium on occasion booing their own poorly
performing team. It’s their way of saying, “This is unacceptable. We’ve come to
expect more from you than this. You can do better than this!”
Fans want players benched and coaches fired because performance on the field
and the court matter. Yes, I know this makes for fickle fans who seem ready to
jump on a winning bandwagon one moment and leap off the losing ship the next,
but at least there is some objective assessment of performance in their fluctuating emotions and fickle support.
Politics
However, when it comes to politics when someone gets our vote we also seem to
hand over to them our objectivity and critical thinking. We seem unable (or at least unwilling) to say to ourselves (and certainly not publicly to others) something like, “Hey, Candidate W, President X, Senator Y, Party Z still has my allegiance, but my gosh, that was a really dumb move and a really stupid thing to say!”
And yet we’ll scream at the TV when our quarterback makes a bad play, “^#@!, what were you thinking??!!”
When our guy (or gal) in Washington makes a bonehead play we tend to ignore
it, dismiss it, minimize it, justify it, or shift blame for it. We can be counted on for
one or more of those responses. We make our favored politician/party
bulletproof and Teflon coated, especially when we are inclined to give a public
response (i.e. Facebook). And this applies to both sides of the aisle.
When bias blinds us
Someone once said, “When you really love someone they seemingly can’t do
anything wrong. But when you despise someone they can’t even hold their fork
right.”
That applies to politics, where I tend to view my side as being unable to do
anything wrong and the other side as being unable to do anything right. OR if the
other person/party does something bordering on right and positive, then that is
minimized, dismissed as a fluke, or has its motives questioned as being posturing
rather than genuine.
Giving any credit to the opposition messes with our tightly held belief that the
other side is a villain without intelligence, common sense, integrity, or moral
fiber. Labeling other groups is convenient and is efficient because it saves us the
time and trouble of actually having to think and consider other explanations.
Say what?
But in our undiscerning political loyalty our unconditional allegiance will
ultimately be exposed to be not only naïve, but intentionally blind.
Take this quote from Wilson County Republican Chairwoman, Stephanie Pearson, who in July declared that there’s very little that would change her support of President Donald Trump: “I don’t know what he would have to do … I guess maybe kill someone. Just in cold blood.”
Wow! Nothing short of cold-blooded murder of an innocent victim would hinder
her total support? Yes, I know Pearson is overstating it for emphasis, but do you
hear the tone and attitude underneath? She is saying that almost nothing Trump
could do ethically, morally, legally, or in domestic/foreign policy would unhinge her unflinching support. I find that frightening. That’s not party loyalty, that’s blind following.
And it was Trump himself who said during a 2016 campaign stop in Iowa, “The
polls say I have the most loyal people. I think I could stand in the middle of Fifth
Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters.”
Of course, that is hyperbole but do you hear the core belief beneath it — that Trump believes he cannot do anything to sabotage supporter loyalty. We’re eight months into his presidency and there are signs that is true.
But again, I want to say that while that attitude seems heightened now in avid
Trump supporters, it is not limited to them. It existed well before the 2016
campaign and it will always be with us, regardless of who the President is or
which party holds the majority in Congress. It is human nature — explained but not excusable.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin
(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.