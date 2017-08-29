RAMON PRESSON: Some psychology about sports and politics

Have you noticed there is a clear and consistent difference between the

allegiance we show to our favorite athletes and sports team compared to the

loyalty we give our favored candidates and political party?

Sports

Following your favorite sports team is guaranteed to take you on a roller coaster

of emotions and reactions almost every game.

You only have to think back to the Stanley Cup finals when you felt like a mental yo-yo for six games. As the Preds and Penguins alternated goals we soared and plummeted, jumping from our seats in exhilaration one moment and slumping into them in despair the next. We cheered and cursed, applauded and sulked.

But here’s the thing — often we were angry at the officials or at an opposing

player; but sometimes our frustration was felt and expressed toward our own

players. A bad pass, missed shot, lax defense, or sleepy goaltending provoked our

ire.

But our loyalty is not in peril when we objectively see strengths and weaknesses,

progress and mistakes, and emotionally respond to them. I’m not in favor of it,

but I understand fans in the stadium on occasion booing their own poorly

performing team. It’s their way of saying, “This is unacceptable. We’ve come to

expect more from you than this. You can do better than this!”

Fans want players benched and coaches fired because performance on the field

and the court matter. Yes, I know this makes for fickle fans who seem ready to

jump on a winning bandwagon one moment and leap off the losing ship the next,

but at least there is some objective assessment of performance in their fluctuating emotions and fickle support.

Politics

However, when it comes to politics when someone gets our vote we also seem to

hand over to them our objectivity and critical thinking. We seem unable (or at least unwilling) to say to ourselves (and certainly not publicly to others) something like, “Hey, Candidate W, President X, Senator Y, Party Z still has my allegiance, but my gosh, that was a really dumb move and a really stupid thing to say!”

And yet we’ll scream at the TV when our quarterback makes a bad play, “^#@!, what were you thinking??!!”

When our guy (or gal) in Washington makes a bonehead play we tend to ignore

it, dismiss it, minimize it, justify it, or shift blame for it. We can be counted on for

one or more of those responses. We make our favored politician/party

bulletproof and Teflon coated, especially when we are inclined to give a public

response (i.e. Facebook). And this applies to both sides of the aisle.

When bias blinds us

Someone once said, “When you really love someone they seemingly can’t do

anything wrong. But when you despise someone they can’t even hold their fork

right.”

That applies to politics, where I tend to view my side as being unable to do

anything wrong and the other side as being unable to do anything right. OR if the

other person/party does something bordering on right and positive, then that is

minimized, dismissed as a fluke, or has its motives questioned as being posturing

rather than genuine.

Giving any credit to the opposition messes with our tightly held belief that the

other side is a villain without intelligence, common sense, integrity, or moral

fiber. Labeling other groups is convenient and is efficient because it saves us the

time and trouble of actually having to think and consider other explanations.

Say what?

But in our undiscerning political loyalty our unconditional allegiance will

ultimately be exposed to be not only naïve, but intentionally blind.

Take this quote from Wilson County Republican Chairwoman, Stephanie Pearson, who in July declared that there’s very little that would change her support of President Donald Trump: “I don’t know what he would have to do … I guess maybe kill someone. Just in cold blood.”

Wow! Nothing short of cold-blooded murder of an innocent victim would hinder

her total support? Yes, I know Pearson is overstating it for emphasis, but do you

hear the tone and attitude underneath? She is saying that almost nothing Trump

could do ethically, morally, legally, or in domestic/foreign policy would unhinge her unflinching support. I find that frightening. That’s not party loyalty, that’s blind following.

And it was Trump himself who said during a 2016 campaign stop in Iowa, “The

polls say I have the most loyal people. I think I could stand in the middle of Fifth

Avenue and shoot somebody and not lose any voters.”

Of course, that is hyperbole but do you hear the core belief beneath it — that Trump believes he cannot do anything to sabotage supporter loyalty. We’re eight months into his presidency and there are signs that is true.

But again, I want to say that while that attitude seems heightened now in avid

Trump supporters, it is not limited to them. It existed well before the 2016

campaign and it will always be with us, regardless of who the President is or

which party holds the majority in Congress. It is human nature — explained but not excusable.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.