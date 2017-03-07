RAMON PRESSON: Stuck on a staycation

There’s a good chance that you are one of the unfortunate and sulking locals who will be stuck at home while it seems all your friends, neighbors, co-workers, complete strangers, and people you don’t even like are living it up at some exotic location for Spring Break.

And yes, if you have to work the entire week in town, then even Mobile, Alabama sounds exotic. The line for the Stuck-Here- in-Spring- Hill support group forms at the rear.

Telling yourself the truth

Oh sure, tell yourself that a shopping spree at Lowe’s and a week of back-breaking landscaping is more relaxing than reclining with a mindless novel by a Destin pool. The truth is you’d settle for sitting in a metal chair by a bucket of water if it could just be anywhere in Florida.

While you’re singing the Numb in Nolensville Blues, every family on your son’s travel soccer team will be traveling where there are no concession stands selling Gatorade — just those drinks with the tiny umbrellas at the tiki bar. Oh sure, tell yourself that you’re glad you’re not fighting the crowds at Myrtle or Maui, or fighting the crazies in Lauderdale. Why stand in line for overpriced fresh grilled mahi mahi when you’ve got coupons and there’s no wait at Captain D’s?

It might be helpful to actually remind yourself that many people drive hundreds of miles to come HERE for Spring Break. I know; I couldn’t believe it either. But there are entire regions of our country that could be featured in those Southwest commercials that ask, “Wanna get away?” Places where the Saturday night highlight is a trip to Walmart and a promised stop at Dairy Queen if the kids are good and don’t have a meltdown in the toy aisle … like last Saturday night.

Social media meltdown

I know, I know, you’ll get sick of reading those Facebook posts of people you’ve never actually met that feature a photo collage of their family horseback riding at Lake Tahoe. And you’ll delete the comment you really want to leave on Melissa’s 27th post about her cruise — something about wishing she would stay down indefinitely during her next coral reef dive. A co-worker who sends out Twitter Tweets every hour from Laguna Nigel stands a good chance of finding all his office supplies super-glued to his desk when he returns.

A staycation to remember

The way to rid yourself of the Floundering in Franklin Funk and to release the discontentment and resentment of being held hostage in Thompson Station is to make the most of the captivity.

Pretend it’s your last week in Middle Tennessee before an unexpected move relocates you out of state.

What is a place in our area you have been intending to visit or have been wanting to experience but have never gotten around to it? It’s sad, but after living in West Palm Beach for nine year I waited until the week we were moving to sit on the beach and watch the sun rise up out of the ocean and paint the sky. And speaking of sunrise, having grown up in Winston-Salem, N.C. my entire life it was not until shortly before we moved to Florida that I attended the magnificent sunrise service at God’s Acre in Old Salem, a historic site that hasn’t skipped an Easter sunrise since 1772.

What historic place have you been planning to visit? What music venue has been on your list for years? What local color restaurant has eluded you season after season, excuse after excuse? What area of natural beauty like Radnor Lake, Cheekwood, or the Natchez Trace have you skipped because … well, it’s always going to be there? There are many ways to enjoy your spring staycation; you just won’t have a sunburn and huge MasterCard bill in April to show for it.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.