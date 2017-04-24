RAMON PRESSON: Take this Job and Hug It

Career counselors Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, advised mothers not to let their babies grow up to be cowboys, at least partially because “they’ll never stay home and they’re always alone, even with someone they love.”

Nelson and Jennings advised that mothers should instead encourage their offspring to “be doctors and lawyers and such,” despite the academic pressures, extra years, and the high costs of law school and med school, not to mention an extra year to pass the bar exam, four years of hospital residency, and the soaring price of malpractice insurance.

Cowboy up

Apparently, Nelson & Jennings weren’t referring to becoming a Dallas Cowboy where the lowest salary on the 2016 roster belonged to 4th string outside linebacker Randy Gregory who pocketed $258,000 for being so low on the depth chart that the waterboys saw more on-field action than Randy.

Maybe Nelson & Jennings meant for mothers to steer their children away from being a Cowboy cheerleader. That’s because the average Dallas pom-pom shaker rakes in a paltry $2,000 per year. It’s basically a volunteer gig with a skimpy (in more ways than one) clothing allowance.

Make-up, tanning sprays, personal trainer, and cosmetic surgery are all considered personal expenses by the team but fortunately they’re tax deductible as business expenses according to the IRS.

Pay up

Reading the recent Parade magazine article titled “What People Earn” is guaranteed to depress you when you see what some people make for the work they do. A Nashvillian, Eric Presley, 29, was noted to be making an annual salary of $145,000 as a “payment processing territory sales manager.” Not too shabby until Eric turns the page and sees that Elvis Presley made $27 million last year. Apparently when it comes to being a Presley it pays more to be a dead Elvis than a living Eric. But keep up the good work, Eric; you’re SO close!

There were several posts that made me wince when I think how much four years of college, a Master’s degree and a doctorate cost me.

James Patrizio, 51, of Baltimore made $50,000 plus tips last year as a card dealer at the Horseshoe Casino. Yes, Jim makes more than most school teachers by passing out poker cards instead of report cards. Meanwhile, Jason Baca of Los Gatos, Calif., pulls down $40K as a romance novel cover model. That’s good coin for just posing with your shirt off until you realize that in California he’s living in a trailer with no espresso machine on that salary. That helped me feel a little less envious of Mr. Chiseled Abs.

Cuddle up

The biggest eye-opener for me was reading that Samantha Hess, 33, of Portland, Ore., made $59,000 last year as a professional cuddler. Yes, you read that right: a professional cuddler.

Samantha spoons and snuggles for a living.

Says Hess, “I teach platonic touch in a one-on- one setting under the rules of Certified Cuddlers.”

Oh, thank God there is skill training and professional certification for this science.

Certified cuddlers are also known as cuddlists. On websites such as cuddlist.com you can find a cuddlist near you or learn how to become a cuddlist. Cuddlists can make $80 an hour which is pretty good pay for synchronized napping. And here’s some great news if you’re in the market for a new career: neither cuddlist.com nor certifiedcuddlers.com show any pro cuddly cuddlers currently cuddling anywhere in our county. In fact, if you hurry and hang out your shiny snuggle shingle soon you can be the state’s sole snuggler! In fact, according to one website your closest cuddler competition is in Indiana.

So, mamas don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys.

Don’t let ‘em pick guitars and drive them old trucks.

Let ‘em be cuddlers and cuddlists and such.

Mamas don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys.

Certify them as snugglers, as professional cuddlers,

And they’ll always live at home, I just have a hunch.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.