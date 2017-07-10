RAMON PRESSON: “The Farce Is Strong With This One”

I was willing to give yoga one shot, the way I’ve given other experiences a single opportunity to win me over with a first impression.

Some of the things that have gamely tried to seduce me and failed include rock wall climbing, watching opera, and the taste of collard greens.

It was ten years ago but I remember it like it was only nine and a half. I was convinced I would be the only male in the class. Make that the only wrongly dressed and inflexible male in a class filled with rubber women wearing official approved and sanctioned yoga outfits. I was prepared to feel overly self-conscious. That prep of insecurity was energy well-spent but not for the reason I anticipated. Because I was not, in fact, the only man in the class. There was one other guy present: Tennessee Titans’ star defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, all 6′-5” and 270 pounds of him.

Later I learned that Kyle’s wife had dared him to go with her to her yoga class, goading him that yoga is more demanding than he thought. Kyle accepted her challenge and found yoga to be a good workout that also improved his flexibility.

I put my mat down far, far away from Kyle’s lest a closer view of his flexible massive muscles make me feel even more like Mr. Rogers in gym shorts than I already felt when I saw him. This was not the emasculating insecurity I had planned for.

False advertising

The other thing I remember feeling duped about is the difficulty of the movements. I didn’t think there would be many movements. I thought yoga was supposed to be relaxing. After all, the iconic yoga pose is someone seated with legs crossed (a contortion that I thought would be my greatest challenge), their eyes closed, and their thumbs and index fingers touching.

Dear Reader, if you haven’t tried yoga but are thinking about it, let me just tell you that the serene cover images you always see of someone barely awake is false advertising. You know how your actual fast food hamburger looks nothing like the photo on the menu board? The photo suggests that the burger is thicker than a tire and the buns are farther apart than Congress on health care. But when you take the wrapping off your actual purchase it appears that the meat shrunk in the dryer and someone tried to cover up that mistake by flattening the sandwich with a rolling pin.

So I’m here to tell you that if you think you’ll be going to a yoga class to do some light stretching, then sit on your butt and conduct divine electricity by connecting your fingers, you are in for a surprise worse than accepting a party invitation only to get there and discover you’ve been suckered into hearing an Amway presentation.

But just in case regular yoga sounds too tame or bland for you, you’ll be glad to know that the yoga industry is innovative and has become a large tent with a real circus going on under it. Here is just a sample of actual offerings.

Hot Yoga

In case you’re not sweating enough in a poorly ventilated yoga studio or getting sufficiently woozy from standing on your head, there is always hot yoga. This where you spend 60 minutes (which feels like 6 weeks) exercising in a room heated to 104 degrees.

Yes, people actually pay to recreate an experience akin to mowing the yard in Phoenix in August.

Beer Yoga

On the other hand if you prefer to do yoga in an air conditioned tavern while sipping a cold one instead of downward dogging it a Peruvian sweat lodge, then beer yoga might be right for you. Begun by hipsters in Germany, beer yoga has since spilled all over the world and is available right here in Franklin at Mantra Artisan Ales Taproom.

Pet Yoga

In case you enjoy your yoga with the sensation of an animal crawling on you then you might want to check out Cat Yoga and Goat Yoga.

“Yoga is all about being in the moment and cats are in the moment all the time,” said Amy Apgar, one of two cat yoga instructors at Meow Parlor in Lower Manhattan.

While cats may often pounce on you during a Locust or Half-Moon pose they’re just as likely to sit and stare at you in boredom before falling asleep. Miniature goats, however, can be counted on to jump onto your chest as soon as you execute the Bridge pose. And goat yoga is available right here in Brentwood. (www.facebook.com/goatyoganashville)

I’m going to contact Kyle Vanden Bosch and see if he’s man enough to meet there for a session.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.