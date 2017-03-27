RAMON PRESSON: The high cost of dental perjury

I went to the dentist this week for my twice-annual teeth scraping and flossing lecture known as a cleaning.

Every six months I’m like a backslidden Baptist going forward for rededication during the fall revival. Actually I do floss … for a few days after my last appointment and for a few days before my next appointment.

Don’t look at me so righteous; you do it too! There you are brushing and flossing the morning of your dental appointment like a college student cramming at the last minute outside the classroom for his biology midterm exam.

“Mr. Thompson, I can tell you’ve been flossing.”

“You can? Well, I don’t want to boast about self-discipline but…”

“I can tell because your gums are bleeding. Have you been neglecting to floss or did you floss in the parking lot a few minutes ago with steel guitar string?”

Scared straight

It is during the flossing lecture that the dental hygienist brings out the photo chart containing graphic images of gingivitis evolving into various stages of gum disease, the latter stages being the gums of a zombie in The Walking Dead.

This is the dental version of the reality TV show Scared Straight where juvenile offenders are taken inside an adult prison and are lectured by law enforcement and threatened by inmates. If you haven’t seen it, imagine taking your child to the zoo and saying, “If you don’t stop acting up at school I’m going to leave you inside the rhino exhibit.”

In the television program insolent teens are reduced to whimpering toddlers sucking their thumbs in a fetal position and crying for mamma. The intent is to give the teens a preview of coming attractions if they stay on course with their current bad attitude and criminal misdemeanors. It’s like a brief internship to let you try on prison life as a career before you commit to it.

Renewing my vows

So by the last gruesome open-mouth photo, which I believe showed the detrimental effects on the teeth and gums of years of gargling with battery acid, I was in the floor in a fetal position, sucking my thumb, and crying for my mama. I promised to brush ten times a day and floss not just after meals but during meals as well. Instead of just using a Waterpik I pledged to rent a pressure washer from Home Depot to get in between those hard-to- reach molars. I vowed to buy the latest Sonicare electric toothbrush that costs more than a Chevy Volt, hire a brushing coach, and join a flossers support group.

I’m hopeful that this next 6 months will be different than the prior 104 six-month periods when I came home from the dentist possessing something akin to the dedication a dieter has in early January. But I need to be honest and realistic also. There’s a good chance that my flossing fervor will be like one-week bookends with a lot of laziness stacked in between. But if that does happen, instead of trying to fool the hygienist by attempting to make up for 6 months of neglect and plaque build-up with an emergency cleaning blitz at home, I’m going to sit in the car outside the office and just before I walk in I’m going to eat a bunch of Oreo cookies slathered with Jif peanut butter. If I’m going to get a flossing lecture I intend to earn it.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.