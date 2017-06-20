RAMON PRESSON: VBS and the 4th Grade Messiah

I had only attended church a few times prior to my 4th grade summer when Russ Queen invited me to go with him to Vacation Bible School.

The main thing I remember is being selected to play the role of Jesus in the class’ re-enactment of the scene where Jesus aggressively drives out the money changers from the temple.

Looking back I think it’s a bit odd that it was the unchurched and completely unindoctrinated kid who was chosen to play the undisputed leader of a religion. I certainly don’t recall raising my hand as a volunteer.

It seems to me that a baptized kid or at least a boy with some Sunday School attendance pins should have been tagged for the honor.

And the Tony Award goes to…

Apparently each VBS class was given a Gospel scene to cast and re-enact in the sanctuary on the last day in the assembly of their peers. We must have practiced once or twice because I certainly had my part down. For my theatrical debut I donned a white flannel bath robe but was spared a fake beard.

Being a rather mellow kid I surprised myself (and likely my fellow cast members plus everyone in the audience) when I really got into my part. And I mean, REALLY got into it.

I entered from stage right, flailing and swatting the air with a miniature whip, then slapping anything within range with it, before kicking over a few chairs, and pushing over a card table with monopoly money and real coins on it, as I shouted, “IT IS WRITTEN: MY HOUSE WILL BE A HOUSE OF PRAYER BUT YOU HAVE MADE IT A DEN OF THIEVES!” By that point both the worshipers and the money changers had given me a wide berth.

Satisfied, catching my breath, and with no more lines to say I looked at my VBS teacher for approval. If I had been able to read her mind and not just her facial expression it would have probably said something along the lines of “Next year I think I’ll just volunteer for snack duty.” I don’t recall there being applause.

I like to think that my performance created such a holy moment of silence that explosive hand-clapping would have seemed tacky and sacrilegious.

The origins of Vacation Bible School

The origins of Vacation Bible School can be traced back to 1894 in tiny Hopedale, Ill. D. T. Miles, a public school teacher, felt she was limited by time constraints in teaching the Bible to children. So, she started a daily Bible school to teach children during the summer. The first Bible school enrolled 40 students and lasted four weeks. A local school was used for classes, while an adjoining park was used for recess.

I have to think that mothers in Hopedale loved Mrs. Miles. That’s an entire month during the summer that Mom got free child care and a break from driving her multiple children in the horse drawn carriage back and forth from soap making camp, blacksmithing practice, and swim team tryouts at the lake, not to mention a break from the grind of having kids on the travel 4-H team with out-of-town tournaments every weekend.

Summer seminary of confusion

With a bit of research and planning today’s Moms could get most of their summer mornings free by arranging for their children to be at a different church’s VBS every week. Come August would the child be thoroughly and theologically confused by attending VBS at a Baptist church followed by consecutive weeks at an Episcopal, Pentecostal, Catholic, Non-Denominational, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Seventh Day Adventist, and Methodist church, before concluding the ecclesiastical tour at a Church of Christ? You bet! The poor child wouldn’t know when to sit, stand, kneel; whether to fold his hands or wave them; which version of the Bible is the only trustworthy one; which method of baptism counts as valid; what worship music God likes best; and does God want his preachers to wear robes, suits, or skinny jeans?

I don’t remember the denominational brand of the church where I attended VBS that summer almost five decades ago. I guess it didn’t mess me up too bad because I eventually became a minister, and after grad school actually served for several years on staff of the church of my youth. So to the hundreds of VBS volunteers in our area this summer, and the many thousands beyond, I tip my hat to you and say Thank You, and I encourage you to remember that you may never know the good thing you started in a kid. And I believe I speak for all area Moms when I say, “Hey, next summer how about doing VBS for an entire month like Mrs. Miles did.”

And the loud clicking sound you just heard was 572 VBS workers simultaneously locking themselves in their bedroom closet.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.