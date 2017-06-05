As a writer the main reason I don’t text while driving is a safety issue — the risk is just too high for typos and grammar errors.

And after a texting incident several years ago when an undetected auto-correct caused me to invite someone over for a chocolate fondle instead of a chocolate fondue, I now obsessively proofread my texts before sending.

This is especially true when using the voice-to-text feature. Last month while voicing a reference to the Acknowledgments section of a new book my phone translated it as “I’ll be sure to mention you in the egg knowledge mints.”

But I think I’ve got all the bugs and kinks worked out so I’m going to write my column this week using a new & improved voice-to-text app called HUH? which knows exactly how to interpret my accent and is guaranteed to make fewer unwanted auto-corrects. This is going to be a real time saver.

Well, last night was certainly eggs exiting for everyone in Nashville as the Predators hickey team toked the ice at Flintstones Arena in their purse suit of the Stanley Steamer Cup. Martina McDonald’s bride seemed to snuggle a little bit through the national anthem.

Personally, I was hopping for Carrie Underwear again or maybe Dalai Lama Pardon. I thought it was enter nesting that Teeth Urban sang the national ant thumb the udder night. He’s Australian! How is it that his down under egg scent doesn’t come through when he’s sinning? I wish I had a cool egg scent. And he’s married to Nicole Kidman. I swear, some gays have all the luck!

I think it would be interesting to hear Wooly Nelson sing the national album. I’m not sure that he can get that high though. I was referring to the musical notes.

The Predators beat the Pits Burp Pink Ones 5 to 1. We washed it on TB because the idea of being in a big crud on broad weigh with drunk people spelling beard on me just is snot apple peeling to me.

I admit I’ve not always been a big hockey fan but I’m licking it more and more. It’s such a faster paste than baseball and gulf. I don’t know how the common tater can creep up with the action.

And it’s very fiscal.

Much is being said about the daisy bell level of the noids at Blitz Stone. Who wood half thought that Music City would become gnome for noise, hockey, and catfish? Spigot of catfish, cents wind did sneaking into a game with an eight pound fish hidden in your genes become a good idea?

Well, I prom iced my editor that eyed keep my column shorter this weed so I’m iguana wrap this up. I hope that are nut two mini arrows for him to fix.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.