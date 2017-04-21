RAMON PRESSON: What chip on my shoulder?

While I’m not an approval addict (hold on while I check my Facebook page to see if I’ve gotten any more “Likes” in the last 90 seconds) I am a big fan of affirmation and encouragement.

I respond to “Atta Boys” with a tail-wagging enthusiasm usually seen only in dogs being rewarded with a Kibbles treat.

But there’s also something about my personality that responds to being doubted or underestimated with a silent resolve of “Oh, just watch. I’ll show you.”

I get energized by the Toby Keith song, “How Do Ya Like Me Now?” the way some people get inspired by the theme music from “Rocky” to run up a flight of stairs or catch a chicken.

OK, so it’s been 50 years since a certain teacher who shall remain nameless pinned my report card with a scarlet letter; but in this case it was not an “A.” After five decades I know I should let it go, but her judgement fuels me like a racing engine gulping high octane, like a college sophomore doing espresso shots to pull an all-nighter, like a …well, I think you get the idea.

TO MISS ALICE BREWER AT SOUTH FORK ELEMENTARY

You probably won’t remember me

but it in 2nd grade you

gave me a D in handwriting.

It’s never bothered me nor

made me resentful in the least

which is why I’ve spent years

tracking you down to your

current address in a nursing home

to let you know that I harbor no ill will

as evidenced by this handwritten note

penned exquisitely in calligraphy

in a special patented font

that I designed for Hallmark.

Please note how the poles

on the lowercase letters b, d, and h

are the exact same height as any capital letters,

as if all were barely touching a ceiling

made perfectly even by a carpenter with a level.

Observe how the tails of the p, q, and j

descend and trail into a flourish

like the train of a royal wedding dress.

You’re probably thinking back to those sheets of paper

we practiced writing our letters on — that off-white paper

with the solid and dotted blue lines there to guide us.

Looking back I see them now as bars

on a bird cage or prison cell

that confined my freedom

and held my creativity hostage.

You’ll notice I have written this note on blank paper,

the letters flowing and the lines floating in air,

yet straight and uniformed as a troop of inky soldiers.

From the fine lettering on the envelope

you probably mistook my parcel

for a graduation announcement from your grandson,

or a wedding invitation from your niece,

but this is neither;

as I was unable to locate you in 1978

or again in 1987

but God knows I tried.

