RAMON PRESSON: What chip on my shoulder?

While I’m not an approval addict (hold on while I check my Facebook page to see if I’ve gotten any more “Likes” in the last 90 seconds) I am a big fan of affirmation and encouragement.
I respond to “Atta Boys” with a tail-wagging enthusiasm usually seen only in dogs being rewarded with a Kibbles treat.
But there’s also something about my personality that responds to being doubted or underestimated with a silent resolve of “Oh, just watch. I’ll show you.”
I get energized by the Toby Keith song, “How Do Ya Like Me Now?” the way some people get inspired by the theme music from “Rocky” to run up a flight of stairs or catch a chicken.
OK, so it’s been 50 years since a certain teacher who shall remain nameless pinned my report card with a scarlet letter; but in this case it was not an “A.” After five decades I know I should let it go, but her judgement fuels me like a racing engine gulping high octane, like a college sophomore doing espresso shots to pull an all-nighter, like a …well, I think you get the idea.
TO MISS ALICE BREWER AT SOUTH FORK ELEMENTARY
You probably won’t remember me
but it in 2nd grade you
gave me a D in handwriting.
It’s never bothered me nor
made me resentful in the least
which is why I’ve spent years
tracking you down to your
current address in a nursing home
to let you know that I harbor no ill will
as evidenced by this handwritten note
penned exquisitely in calligraphy
in a special patented font
that I designed for Hallmark.
Please note how the poles
on the lowercase letters b, d, and h
are the exact same height as any capital letters,
as if all were barely touching a ceiling
made perfectly even by a carpenter with a level.
Observe how the tails of the p, q, and j
descend and trail into a flourish
like the train of a royal wedding dress.
You’re probably thinking back to those sheets of paper
we practiced writing our letters on — that off-white paper
with the solid and dotted blue lines there to guide us.
Looking back I see them now as bars
on a bird cage or prison cell
that confined my freedom
and held my creativity hostage.
You’ll notice I have written this note on blank paper,
the letters flowing and the lines floating in air,
yet straight and uniformed as a troop of inky soldiers.
From the fine lettering on the envelope
you probably mistook my parcel
for a graduation announcement from your grandson,
or a wedding invitation from your niece,
but this is neither;
as I was unable to locate you in 1978
or again in 1987
but God knows I tried.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.