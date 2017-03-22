RAMON PRESSON: When a saint goes home

One of the downsides of being in your 50s is that you start losing people close to you — family members, friends, former neighbors, old classmates, and favorite co-workers.

You start bracing yourself for unexpected losses, tightening your stomach muscles so that the sucker punch doesn’t totally take the wind out of you. But it only helps a little.

Another thing that happens is that over the decades of everyone moving around, relocating from city to city, you are often hundreds of miles away from someone when you get the news about a terrible accident, an emergency surgery, the doctors finding cancer, a severe heart attack, a massive stroke, etc.

Saint Maureen

I got word last night from her son that Maureen DeLyon had suffered a brain hemorrhage, was in a coma, and wasn’t expected to live through the night.

I’ve known ever since Maureen went into assisted living a few years ago that this day would eventually come. But not today when the sun was out and the land is shaking off winter, when shy flowers are blooming in greater and greater confidence.

Maureen didn’t live through the night.

I’m 460 miles from the hospital, from the church, from the funeral home, from the graveside. It’s doubtful I’ll be able to get there for the service. Over the years and far from my home or from the city and church where I once served I’ve missed many hospital bedsides, ICU waiting rooms, and memorial services I wanted to be there for.

It wasn’t my first book, but it was my most important book, and the first book whose publisher invited me to write a Dedication Page. I dedicated the book to my first spiritual mentor, Maureen DeLyon. If you’ve read the book you’ve met her. She fully inhabited the third chapter.

Maureen was a counselor to the would-be counselor. She spoke words of life into me before I started writing and publishing my words. I will miss the way she would say “Oh, Ramon” as only Maureen could say it, in her sweet Irish brogue that never faded despite the decades far from her homeland.

The Communion Table

That I identify today as firmly ecumenical more than strictly evangelical can be traced to the seeds planted in my friendship with Maureen. She was an Irish charismatic Catholic widow and I was a 22-year- old Baptist kid raised in the South. Despite differences in our background and variance in our theology her compassion and my brokenness joined together and found a large plot of common ground in our core Christian faith.

In her modest home Maureen would often put out a serving of hot tea and Pepperidge Farm Orange Milano Cookies. To me, looking back, they were the elements of sacred Communion. No bread and wine, no crackers and grape juice, no carved mahogany table and silver serving trays, no dimmed lighting and whispering pastor so invoke the presence of Christ for me as did the tea and cookies at Maureen’s plain breakfast table.

Love and Legacy

I wrote to her son, Brian, this morning, “Your Mom came alongside at such a crucial moment in my life, a crossroads. I don’t know how my life would be different now without her being at the intersection; I just know that I would have made different choices (out of my pain) that would have led me to different places, and none of them would be the place where I am today. I always stayed in touch with your Mom because who I was becoming and who I am will always be tied to her. Roots are unseen but they are the oldest part of a tree and though aged they remain vital and share in the newest growth on the farthest limb.”

Later when I asked Brian how he and the family was doing he replied, “We’re OK. She was ready for this.”

That last statement strikes me. “She was ready for this.”

What a powerful small set of words. Maureen DeLyon was not wishing to die, but as she neared the end of her life she neither feared death nor flailed against it. But she did not give in too easily to death either. A woman who gets her Master’s degree and starts a new career in her 60s is hardly a complacent person who rolls over for the status quo.

Years ago I wrote that “true saints pray and work with a holy discontent in order to enrich the lives of others and therein find their contentment.”

I am not that saint; but I am blessed to have known and been loved by one.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.