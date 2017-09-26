RAMON PRESSON: When there is no sacred space

I was finishing up a humor column early Sunday afternoon when I learned of the church shooting in Antioch.

Instantly I was no longer in the mood to write lighthearted comedy. I fully understand that humor, like any art, always has been and must always be expressed in spite of something — an injustice, a tragedy, or chaos. Humor is crucial to our sanity and survival, part of the weighted cargo necessary to give us ballast and keep our ship from capsizing.

But it could be another hate crime. Another group of worshippers shot inside their church. Humor will have to wait its turn this week behind shock and sadness.

Safe on base

It was several years ago that I began to sense that there was no longer anything

respected as sacred space, a safe place that violence and evil deemed off-limits. When children play tag the safe place is called “base”. The universal rules dictate that you cannot be tagged while you’re on base.

In baseball you are literally called “safe” if you reach “base” or “home” before the ball arrives. Being called “safe at home” has to be one of the most wonderful phrases in all of sports.

But home invasions, abductions, and murders remind us that home is not considered by everyone as sacred space. Places of business are not sacred space as evidenced by mall shootings, store shootings, and the bombing of the Twin Towers. Sept. 11 forever eliminated an airplane as sacred space. Bombings, shootings, and vehicular homicides around the world remind us that airports, subways, streets, and even sidewalks are dangerous.

The list grows

Concert venues, restaurants, and movie theaters are apparently not sacred space. Just last month two people were shot and killed in a public library in New Mexico, and it was not the first library shooting.

In Chicago and in many other cities a child on a front porch, in a park, or on a playground is not assured of being in sacred space.

Do you remember a time when we weren’t concerned about terrorism at an Olympic Games? The Olympics, despite its clear political conflicts and ethnic rivalries, seemed to offer a time and place of ceasefire from hostilities. Bringing violence to any part of the Olympics was unthinkable. Violence would be the opposite of what the Olympics stood for. But everything changed in Munich in 1972. The Olympics could no longer promise to be conducted in sacred space.

The University of Texas shooting (1966) told us that a college campus was not sacred space long before the Virginia Tech massacre shocked us. Columbine forced us to face that a high school could not be considered sacred space. Then Sandy Hook declared that not even an elementary school was exempt from evil intrusion into sacred space.

And it was actually many years earlier that an Oklahoma City bombing reduced us to emotional rubble when a daycare center filled with toddlers and preschoolers was eliminated as sacred space.

Certainly, hospitals would be a last remaining sacred space, right? Patients and the health care workers caring for them don’t have to fear violence, right? Wrong. There have already been several shootings in hospitals this year alone.

Where is sanctuary?

So certainly, a church with a part of its building called a “sanctuary”— a word that

outside of a religious definition means “a place of refuge and protection.” There is a sickening irony that people can be gunned down in a “sanctuary.”

But note that before there were the church shootings in Antioch and Charleston, violent racist haters in 1963 placed 15 sticks of dynamite attached to a timing device beneath the steps of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, killing four little girls and injuring 22 other children and adults. So, in a way one of our most sacred spaces, the church/synagogue/temple, was one of the earliest to be desecrated by violence.

When Jesus threw out the money changers from the temple he shouted, “My house shall be a house of prayer; but you have made it a den of thieves.” Jesus was declaring the temple to be sacred space, a place of physical, emotional, and spiritual refuge, off-limits to greedy manipulators. One wonders how much more God is grieved by what is being played out regularly around the world, and this week here in our own community — not merely crass commercialism disguised as religion in a temple courtyard but great violence and evil inside the church’s sanctuary.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.