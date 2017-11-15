RAMON PRESSON: Who revised the dictionary?

“Trouble, oh we got trouble

Right here in River City!

With a capital “T”

— Music Man

Oh, we’ve got trouble right here in Music City, trouble with a capital “T” which rhymes with “P” which stands for “predator,” and I don’t mean hockey player.

In recent weeks it has been revealed that Nashville and Music Row has its own scandal in the league of Harvey Weinstein, in the person of Kirt Webster.

A publicist and founder of the prominent public relations firm Webster & Associates, Webster’s company handled some of the biggest names in country music. But Webster resigned after a sudden avalanche of reports and claims of sexual abuse and sexual harassment came crashing down on him from current and former employees and from former clients.

The list of detailed accusations make Kevin Spacey’s offenses almost seem tame by comparison.

Based on news reports I have compiled a brief glossary of terms excerpted from a

specially revised edition of Webster’s Dictionary that seems appropriate for these and other recent entertainment industry scandals:

Abuse of Power: an abuse of power would be not using your power as leverage

Bribe: an unnecessarily harsh word to describe an exchange of favors

Clients: Country Music stars who flee like mice from a burning and sinking ship

Crude Jokes: a style of humor in the workplace that increases morale

Fondling: how to let someone know you are fond of him/her

Groping: an enthusiastic form of greeting someone

Hot Tub: a small meeting room with a bottomless agenda

H.R. Department: non-existent and unnecessary as all complaints are sent to and handled by me

Job Security: what a compliant and silent employee has

Moral Standard: the bar in a limbo contest where the winner is the one who can stoop the lowest

Office Christmas Party: where I dress up like Santa and require the interns to sit on my lap

Resistance: what a willing participant pretends to put up who is just being coy

and playing hard to get

Role Models: A person who serves as an example of the values, attitudes, and

behaviors associated with a role. (See Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and Bill Cosby)

Sexting: a picture is worth a thousand words

Sexual Harassment: a prude’s overreaction to innocent flirting

Wrongful Termination: an oxymoron like jumbo shrimp or Plymouth Reliant

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin

(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.