Raptor volleyball to honor four seniors after Franklin game

Students, parents and fans are invited to join the celebration at the Ravenwood High School gymnasium on Sept. 26 to honor four senior Raptor volleyball athletes on the occasion of their final regular season home game.

The honorees are Vic Cerino, Sam Rickert, Michay Jackson and Natalie Cole. These young women will be pursuing different destinations after graduation in May.

Cerino, a veteran outside hitter and defensive player, is attending University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to play volleyball next fall. Rickert, an agile setter, is excited to consider many options to play and will make her decision in the upcoming months.

Also playing in college at University of North Alabama in Florence, Jackson will utilize her strategic outside and opposite hitting knowledge. Cole, an experienced setter and key Team Manager, is considering options of where to pursue her education.

Their families, coaches, teammates, the administration and fans will honor these players. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. after their last regular-season home match versus Franklin.