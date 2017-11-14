Fifth straight state championship for Ravenwood High School cheerleaders

Ravenwood High School’s cheerleaders extended an impressive streak this past weekend, winning their fifth straight state competition.

The Ravenwood High School Varsity Competition Cheer Squad once again took first place in Medium Varsity at the TSSAA Cheerleading State Championships.

“I’m so proud of my team for winning five times back-to-back at state,” Senior Captain Morgan Lanius, who has been on the squad for four years, said. “We put so much time and effort onto our routine and I’m glad the hard work continues to pay off.”

The win comes after the squad won the National High School Cheerleading Championship in February. Winning the fifth consecutive state title was not a cinch, though.

After losing seven seniors from the prior season, the squad had to learn to rebuild quickly.

“This year we have lots of new people and most of the returners are doing new things,” Junior Sydney Dagostino said. “To see how far we’ve come and how much we have bonded this season truly made winning state this year the best.”

She said the win should prove valuable to the squad’s attempt to take home another national championship in February.

“This state win is great motivation for the girls to prepare to compete nationally in February,” she said. “We are happy to continue the tradition, and to win the fifth state title for Ravenwood.”

The Raptors will be defending their 2017 National Championship win in Medium Varsity at the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida.

The team members are Anna Anderson, Madeline Belleau, Ashton Carteaux, Olivia Corley, Sydney Dagostino, Avery Fallon, Ally Hankins, Reghan Jordan, Olivia Lamb, Morgan Lanius, Bailey Martin, Lexie Morgan, Sarah Murphy, Addie Raymer, Peyton Rositano, Riley Sisk, and Megan Zaves. The Raptors are coached by Barbee Morgan, Chasity Carter, Jay Noffsinger, and Brittany Head. The faculty sponsor is Stephanie Dykes.