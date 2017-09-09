GAME OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood explodes past Page, improves to 3-1

By MADISON BROWDER | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK

The Page Patriots had only given up 34 points prior to their home game against Ravenwood Friday night.

The Raptors nearly-matched that season total in three quarters, as they poured on six touchdowns to take down the Patriots 46-21.

The teams seemed well-matched heading into halftime, but the second half was dominated by the Raptors.

“We felt like we could play with these guys,” Ravenwood head coach Matt Daniels said. “They were 3-0. They had a lot of momentum. I’m just so proud of our team. We went into halftime in a very similar manner as our first three games—kind of in a tight game. We felt like we were the better team, but we had let them stay in it. And I challenged our guys to finish the ballgame for once, and they did just that.”

It was a physical game and there were times were it felt as though Page might pull through and beat the Raptors for the first time since 2003. Senior Ravenwood quarterback Nick Stallcup talked about the importance of digging it out in the trenches.

“We really wouldn’t be able to do this, move the ball very well, without our offensive line,” he said. “They really grind it out, push the defense back and it helps create big holes to make big plays.”

Those big plays came early—both teams scored on their first drives. Ravenwood’s touchdown came on a 35-yard pass from Stallcup to Anthony Holmes, while Page scored nearly a minute later on an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Bubba Johnson.

Holmes picked up his second score of the night on a 1-yard run to put Ravenwood up 14-7 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

After a defensive stop by the Raptors to force Page to go three-and-out, the offense took over and deliberately drove down the field, resulting in a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Cameron Scherer. Page blocked the extra point, making the score 20-7.

With just over five minutes left in the half, Page was able to convert a fourth down and keep a drive alive that resulted in a 6-yard touchdown run by by Quincy Compton.

Ravenwood kicker Sam French drilled a 33-yard field goal at the end of the first half to put his team up 23-14.

The Patriots pulled the game within two after Van Landingham scrambled and escaped several tackles for a 45-yard touchdown run.

French responded with a 30-yard field goal for a 26-21 advantage.

On the following drive, Seth Erickson intercepted a pass from Van Landingham. Scherer capitalized on the turnover with a 5-yard touchdown run for a 33-21 lead.

The nail in the coffin came when Stallcup broke free and sprinted up the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown.

Ravenwood sophomore Jordan Smith added a long run and a 4-yard touchdown carry to cap the scoring with four minutes left.

Both teams move to 3-1 on the season. Ravenwood will go into Bruin country next week to take on Region 6-6A rival Brentwood in the Battle of the Woods. Page will look get back on track at Antioch.