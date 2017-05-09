Ravenwood goes West for new head volleyball coach

Ravenwood High school announced the hiring of Abbey West as its new head volleyball coach Tuesday.

West has been the operations manager for the Alliance Volleyball Club since 2013. She replaces Wendy Munzel, who left the program earlier this spring.

West has 17 years of coaching experience. She spent 15 seasons coaching club volleyball in California and Tennessee. She also coached 10 high school seasons in Southern California and one at Bethel University.

She spent 10 years with USA Volleyball High Performance Programs. She was a head coach and assistant coach for multiple A1, A2 and A3 programs across the country, as well as a lead evaluator at multiple national tryouts.

She served as an apprentice coach for the 2015 Youth National Team.