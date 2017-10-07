Ravenwood hands South Warren first loss with late surge

By SAM McGAW | Photos by DEB SCALLY

Hearing the student section chant “he’s a sophomore” has become a common theme at Ravenwood games this season.

Friday’s matchup against South Warren (Kentucky) was no different, as sophomore running back Jordan Smith and sophomore wide receiver Andrew Mason scored second-half touchdowns to push Ravenwood to a 31-17 win on homecoming.

“Two years from now, I think people will be putting a little mark next to Ravenwood,” Ravenwood head coach Matt Daniels said about his sophomore playmakers. “I have to give a lot of credit to the seniors for showing those guys the way. They’ve given them the opportunities and support them.”

Smith busted a 69-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 17 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mason pushed the Raptors (6-2, 3-1) to their final two-touchdown advantage on an 18-yard run with 5:32 remaining.

“We made some good adjustments at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth,” Daniels said. “We saw something we liked with Andrew’s matchups and he executed. I’m very proud of our players and for Andrew for stepping up when his number was called.”

Smith finished with 87 rushing yards on six carries, while Mason had 34 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards on four touches.

“We had a good game plan and good offensive plays to get our playmakers in the open,” Mason said. “We had to keep our heads in the game and play our football.”

Athlete Nick Stallcup did it all for the Raptors. He had six catches for 62 yards, 12 runs for 47 yards and three completions for 34 yards. His 1-yard touchdown plunge on a quarterback sneak pushed Ravenwood ahead 24-17 with 7:50 left in the contest.

“I’m just so proud of how our guys hung in there and kept fighting,” Daniels said. “We knew if we kept chipping away, we’d break through. And that’s what happened.”

Sam French put the Raptors on the board with a 27-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. Wide receiver Parker Nash set up the score after he took an end-around and threw the ball to Stallcup for a 41-yard gain.

Sophomore quarterback Brian Garcia later hit Nash for a 38-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 10-0 five minutes into the second quarter.

South Warren (7-1) cut its deficit to 10-7 with a 2-yard touchdown run a few minutes later.

The Spartans pulled ahead 17-10 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Christian Winn with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. Smith responded with his lengthy touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive.

South Warren racked up 302 total yards of offense, while Ravenwood had 361.

The Raptors endure a bye week before they take on Fairview on Oct. 20.

