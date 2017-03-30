Ravenwood High School Color Dash this Saturday

Ravenwood High School is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for two organizations dedicated to helping those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The school’s Best Buddies and Special Olympics chapters are hoping to get a lot of people out to the Color Dash that they have organized for this Saturday morning, April 1.

The dash will take place on a two-mile-long paved course along which runners and walkers, covered in a rainbow assortment of colored powders, will progress.

Registration is at 9 a.m., while the main event begins at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., a fun festival, featuring music, crafts and games, will kick off and last for about an hour.

The colored powder that participants will be decorated with “is a non-toxic mixture of corn starch and food coloring,” according to the event website. Even so, the website suggests that people with health concerns or women who are pregnant protect their eyes, noses and mouths with sunglasses and bandanas during the event.

The registration fee is $15 for those aged 13 and up. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 can join in for $12, while kids 4 and under are free with a paying adult.

“One hundred percent of the profit goes to Ravenwood High School’s Best Buddies Chapter and Special Olympics Teams to fund outings, sport equipment, uniforms, and other events,” the website says.

At the end of the race there will be a “color party” where visitors will have the chance to get even more decked out with colors. Additional powder packets for that portion of the event are available for $3.

Those who want to come and get colorful for a good cause can register here.