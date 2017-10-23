Ravenwood High School hosts fall concert on Tuesday, performing historic melodies

Ravenwood High School will host their fall concert on Tuesday, October 24 at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Students of the Ravenwood Choir Department are perfoming the free concert. They will be performing the Holocaust Cantata: Songs From the Camps by Donald McCullough. This Cantata is based on Polish texts and melodies found in Concentration Camps.

According to Lauren Ramey, Director of Choirs, the performance will be very moving.

“[The performance] is an emotional, powerful journey,” Ramey said. “Please join us.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Brentwood United Methodist Church is located at 309 Franklin Road in Brentwood.