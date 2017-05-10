Ravenwood Lacrosse offers camp for grades 1 to 8

Registration is open now for the Ravenwood Raptors Lacrosse Camp in late June.

The camp will feature personal instruction from the Ravenwood High School coaching staff and players.

Learn fundamentals, concepts and techniques to incorporate at any level of lacrosse.

Players and would-be players at all levels are invited to come and experience the opportunity to learn this great game from experienced and knowledgeable coaches and players in a fun and exciting environment.

Date: Monday June 26th – Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 9am – 12pm (check in at 8:45 )

Location: Ravenwood High School (lacrosse field)

Cost: $150 (includes t-shirt)

Ages: Rising 1st- 8th Graders

Equipment Needed: Lacrosse stick, helmet, arm pads, and gloves