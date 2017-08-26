Ravenwood outguns Siegel in shootout

Photos by DEB SCALLY

Ravenwood quarterback Brian Garcia passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Raptors to a 45-42 shootout victory against visiting Siegel Friday.

Garcia’s top target was receiver Miller Powell, who had five catches for 163 yards and two scores.

Anthony Holmes racked up 66 receiving yards, 25 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Nick Stallcup had 56 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The two teams combined for 998 total yards, with Siegel gaining 403 yards on the ground.

Ravenwood threw the first punch with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Garcia to Powell.

Following a 51-yard rushing touchdown by Siegel running back Lelan Wilhoite, Garcia hit Powell for a 37-yard touchdown strike and a 14-7 lead five minutes in.

Siegel cut its deficit to 14-13 in the second frame with a 45-yard touchdown run by Freddie Owens. It missed the ensuing extra point.

Kicker Sam French extended Ravenwood’s lead with a 27-yard field goal.

Wilhoite’s 19-yard touchdown run and Brandon Ricks’ 2-point conversion gave Siegel a 21-17 advantage.

Holmes scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to send the Raptors into halftime with a 24-21 lead.

He extended the advantage to 10 with another 1-yard run in the third quarter.

Wilhoit scored on two unanswered touchdown runs of 17 and 19 yards to move Siegel ahead 35-31 in the fourth quarter.

Ravenwood regained the lead with a 52-yard touchdown connection from Garcia to Holmes. Owens pushed the Stars back ahead 42-38 with a 59-yard touchdown reception.

Garcia hit Nick Stallcup for a 19-yard game-winning touchdown with 9:12 left to play.