Ravenwood rebounds at Dickson County

The Ravenwood Raptors (5-2, 3-1) bounced back with a 38-7 win at Region 6-6A foe Dickson County Friday.

Running back Anthony Holmes kicked off the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run three minutes into the contest.

Quarterback Brian Garcia connected with Parker Nash for a 55-yard score late in the opening frame for a 13-0 advantage.

Running back Jordan Smith’s 2-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion extended the lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Smith added a 50-yard touchdown later in the frame for a 28-0 advantage.

The Raptors returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown with under a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Kicker Sam French added a 22-yard field goal in the final frame.

Ravenwood hosts Warren County (KY) on Friday, Oct. 6.