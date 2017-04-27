Ravenwood soccer ties Franklin with wild second half

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by DOUG HOSLER

A wild second half and a 3-3 tie between Franklin and Ravenwood on Wednesday night didn’t settle anything in District 11-AAA.

Next week’s Ravenwood-Brentwood game will determine the district soccer title.

Franklin (6-3-1) ends its district schedule with a 5-0-1 record and Ravenwood (5-1-2) is a half-game back at 4-0-1.

“It just depends on what (Ravenwood) does against Brentwood,” Rebels coach Mike Burgoyne said.

If Ravenwood beats Brentwood in the Battle the Woods regular-season finale on May 4, the Raptors and the Rebels will tie for first.

Head-to-head is the first tie-breaker and the teams tied each other.

District goals allowed is the second tie-breaker and both teams have allowed six so far.

So regardless of the outcome, if Brentwood scores on Ravenwood then Franklin wins the title.

District goals scored is the third tie-breaker and Ravenwood owns that with a 20-14 advantage over Franklin. Therefore, if the Raptors earn a shutout win over Brentwood then Ravenwood wins the championship.

“We have one more (district) game, so it’s on us to get it done,” Raptors coach Jose Londono said. “It could get tricky, but we’ll just have to see how that all works out point-wise. There are some options there.”

Visiting Franklin took a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by freshman Logan Brady, but Ravenwood rallied with three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take a 3-2 lead.

Franklin’s Chris Miller-Hill scored the tying goal on an assist from Addison Norris in the 59th minute.

“I saw it was going to Addison on the back post and I knew he was going to try to cross it, and once he did I knew if I got anything on it (that) it was going in,” Miller-Hill said. “That was one of the crazier games I’ve played in.”

Ravenwood scored in the 72nd minute, but the goal was disallowed by an apparent handball call.

Raptors goalkeeper Jack Hyatt made two game-saving stops in the final two minutes.

First, he made a diving save to his left to stop Brady on a breakaway.

Then he made a leaping save to deny Norris with 46 seconds left.

“The wheels fell off for about a 10-minute period,” Burgoyne said. “It wasn’t that we were doing anything wrong defensively. They were aggressive in the box, they got a couple hard-earned bounces and they finished their chances. What I’m most proud of for this group is we went down 3-2 after that 10-minute collapse and came back and scored a goal and actually had a really good chance to score the winner.”

Franklin, No. 12 in the Eurosportscoreboard.com Class AAA rankings, is seeking its fourth district title in five years.

Jack Dang started Ravenwood’s comeback when he scored from close range off a free kick by Baker Lockhart in the 44thminute, narrowing the deficit to 2-1.

One minute later, Jim Roebuck kicked his own rebound in to tie the score at 2.

Cade Jackson gave the Raptors a 3-2 lead when he scored off Spencer Layland’s corner kick in the 50th minute.

“I was told to make a run at the back post and they crossed the ball and it deflected to the back, so I hit it as hard as I could on target and it turned out good,” Jackson said. “We were back on our heels (late), but we held them.”

Ravenwood, ranked fourth in AAA, suffered its only loss to Southeast Whitfield County (Ga.) on April 8.

“We came out with a different attitude, which made a huge difference,” Londono said of the second-half surge. “That was fantastic. Coming back from 2-0 against a very good team, I love it. For us, it does feel like a win.”

UP NEXT

Franklin hosts Clarksville on Thursday.

Ravenwood hosts Glencliff on Thursday.