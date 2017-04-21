Ravenwood students partner with Make-A-Wish to send Brentwood girl to Disney World

By ASHLEY COKER

Five-year-old Gabriella Kolisnyk, of Brentwood, thought she was attending a typical Ravenwood High School pep rally Friday morning. Little did she know, all her dreams were about to come true.

As the rally wrapped up, Kolisnyk was called to the middle of the basketball court as 12 Disney princesses, six princes, Olaf, and Tinkerbell paraded into the gym, each one stopping to greet her before lining up to the side. When the last of the characters entered, Ravenwood’s student body surprised the awestruck little girl by yelling, “You’re going to Disney World!”

Kolisnyk is the eighth child to have her wish granted through a partnership between Ravenwood and Make-A-Wish Tennessee. This year, Ravenwood Student Council raised just under $9,000 to send Kolisnyk and her family to Disney World.

Kolisnyk’s mother, Norma Kolisnyk, teared up as she watched her daughter opening gifts and giggling with the princesses at a reception following the announcement.

“For Gabby, it’s her dream. It is truly her dream. She does want to be a princess. . . .For me, this means being the mom of a princess,” Norma said. “I want to be able to show her strength and show her that because she’s been so strong, because she’s been so brave through all this time, now we can go enjoy the fruits of all the hard work of the last three years.”

Kolisnyk was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), a rare cancer that most often occurs in the bones or skin of young children, at the age of two. The disease first presented in Kolisnyk’s skull, then recurred in her pituitary gland. She has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy and developed aplastic anemia as a result of treatment. Her mother said things are finally looking up for the family. Her last round of labs came back stable and she has been treatment-free since June 2016.

Kolisnyk has always wanted to visit Disney World, and now that she is well enough to go, Ravenwood students are excited to send her.

The event was completely student-led. Students raised the money to grant Kolisnyk’s wish through an annual dodgeball tournament and male beauty pageant. They also planned the pep rally and even dressed up as the Disney characters for Kolisnyk’s surprise.

“This is probably the one day that is so important to our kids and community,” said Student Council Lead Sponsor Stephanie Dykes. “Kids have told me. . .this is the one day that has been the most impactful day to them, that causes them to want to go out into the world when they graduate and give back.”

Ravenwood got into the wish-granting business after a former student was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007. That student’s family took a trip together through Make-A-Wish, and they talked about it as a magical time that allowed them to focus on making memories instead of endless doctor visits. That student unfortunately passed away, but his family’s testament to Make-A-Wish left a lasting impression on Ravenwood students and faculty members who wanted to give other families the same gift, according to Dykes.

Ravenwood Student Council members have been looking forward to this day for months.

“Seeing the facial expression [Kolisnyk] had when we were all walking out was the most rewarding feeling truly I think I’ve ever felt before,” said sophomore Megan Zaves, who dressed as Cinderella for the event. “My eyes were watering as I was walking out. I was shaking just because I wanted it to go perfect for her, and it really did. I think it was a dream come true for me, but more importantly for her.”

While several students talked about their desire to give back to their community and described the annual Make-A-Wish pep rally as their favorite day of the year, some students participate for more personal reasons.

Senior Matthew Trainer has been involved with the pep rally every year since he was a freshman. Trainer had a childhood friend who was diagnosed with leukemia, and he saw how Make-A-Wish helped bring joy back to his friend’s life.

“Before his chemotherapy, he was the most energetic, outgoing kid. When he started going through the chemotherapy. . .it kind of bared down on him and he started becoming more reserved and more quiet,” Trainer said. “Make-A-Wish granted a wish for him to also go to Disney, and after that he was back to his old self again. I just really think Make-A-Wish were the ones who helped re-establish his personality.”

Norma expressed her gratitude to the students over and over throughout the event. She also promised to send photos of the Kolisnyk family’s October trip to the students who made her daughter’s dream come true.