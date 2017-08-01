Ravenwood tennis coach releases book

Ravenwood tennis coach Robbie McCammon recently released a book on tennis strategy and instruction.

McCammon partnered with author Len Serafino to write Baseline to Baseline, which offers a comprehensive guide to improving an individual’s performance in tennis.

“Players often feel they are stuck at a certain level of play, but that isn’t true,” McCammon said in a press release. “There are so many facets to the game, from adding specialty shots, to being stronger mentally and approaching each match with multiple strategies that contribute to a player’s performance.”

McCammon led Ravenwood’s girls tennis team to three state titles from 2013-15. He’s been named Tennessee’s high school tennis coach of the year multiple times.

He’s employed by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department as a professional tennis instructor.

Baseline to Baseline is available for sale online at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com and through other local channels, as well as via Kindle books.