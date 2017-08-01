Home
Sports

Ravenwood tennis coach releases book

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Ravenwood tennis coach releases book

Ravenwood tennis coach Robbie McCammon recently released a book on tennis strategy and instruction.

McCammon partnered with author Len Serafino to write Baseline to Baseline, which offers a comprehensive guide to improving an individual’s performance in tennis.

“Players often feel they are stuck at a certain level of play, but that isn’t true,” McCammon said in a press release. “There are so many facets to the game, from adding specialty shots, to being stronger mentally and approaching each match with multiple strategies that contribute to a player’s performance.”

McCammon led Ravenwood’s girls tennis team to three state titles from 2013-15. He’s been named Tennessee’s high school tennis coach of the year multiple times.

He’s employed by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department as a professional tennis instructor.

Baseline to Baseline is available for sale online at Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com and through other local channels, as well as via Kindle books.

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply